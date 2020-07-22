Kenney, however, is considering using other powers available to him to force the change. The mayor went as far as to threaten to take control of the Free Library’s assets, which are owned by the city, if Reardon “doesn’t do the right thing,” one of the Free Library sources said. The administration source said the mayor would consider appointing a city-employed manager to oversee library operations, superseding the Free Library leadership, if Reardon doesn’t resign.