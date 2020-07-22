Mayor Jim Kenney is pressuring Siobhan Reardon, the longtime president and director of the Free Library of Philadelphia, to resign following employees’ complaints about racial discrimination in the workplace and inadequate coronavirus safety planning, according to three people with direct knowledge of the situation.
A group of Free Library trustees, most of whom are Black, is also pushing for the board to consider a leadership change, the sources said. Free Library board chair Pamela Dembe, who is supportive of Reardon, confirmed Reardon is weighing whether to step down after 12 years.
“It’s certainly on the table obviously. There’s a lot of people calling for her to resign,” Dembe said. “She loves the library dearly and is thinking about what’s best for the library.”
Reardon did not respond to a request for comment.
Kenney spokesperson Mike Dunn said the mayor “has heard the concerns of Free Library employees — particularly Black employees — as well as advocates.”
“He takes those concerns about the library system very seriously and is engaged in substantive conversations about the future of library system under current leadership,” Dunn said in a statement. “Because those conversations involve personnel matters, we are not able to be more specific at this time.”
Two of the people who confirmed the efforts to oust Reardon are Free Library officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they did not have permission to speak on behalf of the library system. The third works in the Kenney administration.
Unlike the heads of other city agencies, Reardon cannot be fired by Kenney because the Free Library is controlled by an independent board of trustees made up of mayoral appointees and of others selected by the library system itself.
Kenney, however, is considering using other powers available to him to force the change. The mayor went as far as to threaten to take control of the Free Library’s assets, which are owned by the city, if Reardon “doesn’t do the right thing,” one of the Free Library sources said. The administration source said the mayor would consider appointing a city-employed manager to oversee library operations, superseding the Free Library leadership, if Reardon doesn’t resign.
A group called the Concerned Black Workers of the Free Library of Philadelphia sent a letter last month to management saying they face workplace discrimination on a regular basis, are paid less than white colleagues, and are being asked to return to work without a plan to keep them safe from the coronavirus.
At least six authors have canceled virtual events at the library in solidarity with the workers since the publication of the letter.
The Free Library, which has 54 branches, last year had just over 800 employees, including 391 who were Black and 351 who were white. The Concerned Black Workers say layoffs resulting from the coronavirus pandemic have disproportionately affected Black employees.
Black workers, the letter said, make an average of $7,533 less than the library system’s median salary, while white employees earn $12,012 above the median.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Staff writer Mensah M. Dean contributed to this article.