So much for an esports area in South Philly.

Comcast Spectacor announced Friday it was rebranding the Philadelphia Fusion — its Overwatch League team — as the Seoul Infernal. The new team name and identify will debut in the spring, when the regular season of the Overwatch League begins.

The Fusion, founded in 2017, have been operating in South Korea for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Comcast Spectacor president and CEO Dave Scott said in a statement the franchise was “best positioned to succeed in Seoul” moving forward.

“We’re excited to begin this next chapter as the Seoul Infernal, and our team is proud to represent our current and future fans on the global stage,” Scott said.

The move appears to end chances of a $50 million, 3,500-seat esports arena being built in South Philly next to Xfinity Live! In June, a Comcast Spectacor spokesperson told Philly Voice the company was reexamining its development plans for the esports complex due to the pandemic.

In addition to the Fusion, Comcast Spectacor owns the Philadelphia Flyers, the Wells Fargo Center, and Xfinity Live!.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.