The Philadelphia Inquirer announced Tuesday its chief executive officer, publisher Terrance C.Z. “Terry” Egger, will retire and be replaced next month by Lisa Hughes, a member of the company’s board of directors who will become the first woman publisher of The Inquirer in its 190-year history.
Hughes, who worked in magazine publishing for decades and served as the vice president/publisher of the New Yorker until 2017, will take over Feb. 3. She said she plans to build on Egger’s strategies to diversify revenue sources, both through commercial means and philanthropy, to preserve local journalism in a time of economic turmoil.
“Nothing matters more in our democracy than local journalism,” Hughes, 59, said, “to speak truth to power, to hold elected officials accountable, to celebrate our sports teams’ wins and losses, and to report on justice reform and the education system and gun violence, all of which has been part of The Inquirer’s beat for 190 years.”
Hughes hasn’t worked in local news or at a daily newspaper, other than sitting on The Inquirer’s board of directors since 2018 and serving last year in a brief paid role consulting the organization on its events strategy.
Those involved in selecting Hughes said she was picked because of her work for nearly nine years leading business operations at the New Yorker, where she and editor David Remnick steered the weekly magazine’s transformation from an iconic legacy print brand into a digital player.
Remnick described Hughes as a “direct, hardworking person” and said it was his impression that she read the New Yorker “deeply” and demanded her staff did, too.
“She wanted everybody involved with it to understand what they were selling, what this business was about, in a journalistic sense, in an ethical sense, and even in a spiritual sense,” he said, “and not try to sell it as something that it was not.”
Hughes said while she didn’t know she’d be the first woman to publish The Inquirer during the interview process, she’s “proud of the breakthrough” and vowed to elevate the voices of traditionally underrepresented groups at The Inquirer, including women, people of color, and the LGBTQ community.
That builds on work during Egger’s tenure, in which the newsroom underwent change, including diversifying the workforce. Inquirer executive editor and senior vice president Stan Wischnowski said while “we’re still not there yet,” the newsroom was made up of about 14% journalists of color in 2016. That figure is now about 26%. He also said the gender breakdown is improving — the newsroom was 65% male in 2016 and is now about 55% male, he said.
Egger, 62, plans to retire and spend more time with family out of state. The former publisher of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, he became the head of what was then Philadelphia Media Network — the parent company of The Inquirer, the Daily News, and Philly.com — in 2015 after about a decade of ownership changes and shakeups at the top.
Egger was chosen by H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest, the late philanthropist, who in 2014 fought in court to buy the papers and then, in early 2016, donated the holdings to the nonprofit Lenfest Institute for Journalism, which has been endowed with tens of millions of dollars to help create the future of local news.
Today, The Inquirer is a “public benefit corporation,” meaning while it operates as a for-profit, public interest is a core part of its mission.
Hughes described the corporate structure as “very promising.”
“The Inquirer and the Lenfest Institute are closely watched and, I hope, an encouraging experiment in community-supported local media,” she said.
Over the last four years, Egger oversaw the merger of the three newsrooms, as well as multiple rounds of buyouts and staff cuts he said were necessary to help stabilize the company’s finances amid declining advertising revenue and plummeting circulation, problems that have plagued the local media industry writ large.
While print advertising took a nosedive over the last two decades across the local news industry, digital advertising has largely failed to make up for the losses, and Google and Facebook have only fortified their online advertising stronghold.
In response, Egger has also led brand consolidation efforts, newsroom reorganizations to emphasize investigative journalism, and the launch of a metered paywall. In 2018, Editor & Publisher named him Publisher of the Year.
Egger said establishing The Inquirer’s digital subscription model is among his achievements. But he said he’s disappointed advertising revenue hasn’t improved under his leadership.
“That’s one I own. That was my background,” he said. “I thought we would make better progress.”
Hughes, who said she plans to relocate to Philadelphia in the coming weeks, said she feels “handpicked” by Egger and wants to continue executing his vision without sweeping change out of the gate. She said she understands the economic challenges the industry faces but was reluctant to prescribe a fix for the Philadelphia region’s largest news organization before she starts.
She said while she admires the work legacy media organizations, like the Washington Post and the New York Times, have done to shore up digital subscriptions, she also finds inspiration in newer ventures, like Crooked Media, which has a host of partisan political podcasts, and the Athletic, a network of subscription-based sports websites.
Inquirer board chair Josh Kopelman, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, led the executive selection committee and said while he had conversations with other candidates, Hughes was on a list of potential candidates provided by Egger and was ultimately the committee’s first choice.
He added that he expects the transition to be smooth, saying: “This is not a change in ownership. This is not a change in strategy. This is not a change in structure.”
But Hughes does have new priorities, including shifting The Inquirer’s events strategy from business-to-business — awards dinners and the like — to one that highlights its journalism content.
Those involved in Hughes’ selection said they aren’t concerned about her lack of experience in local news.
“In my view that's a very good thing,” said Jim Friedlich, executive director and CEO of the Lenfest Institute for Journalism. “We need fresh vision to apply the successes of other serious news businesses to the challenges of local news.”
Both Friedlich and David Boardman, chair of the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, were involved in the executive selection process. Boardman said he measures the success of any publisher by the quality of the journalism that comes out of the publication.
“It’s pretty hard to name any publication that’s had a more consistent quality than the New Yorker over the past two decades. That gives us a whole lot of reason for optimism,” he said. “At the same time … it’s clear to me that she understands what the challenges are here, and they’re huge.”
Hughes, who originally is from Greenwich, Conn., graduated from Harvard University with a degree in fine arts and started working her first job in ad sales at Cooks Magazine. She then was in publishing at Condé Nast for decades, working as an associate publisher of Vanity Fair in the early 1990s, then serving two stints as the publisher of Condé Nast Traveler from 1995 to 1998 and 1999 through 2009.
She spent the next eight years as VP publisher of the New Yorker until 2017, when Condé Nast eliminated the role.
Since leaving The New Yorker, in addition to serving on the Inquirer’s board, Hughes has also worked in consulting, specifically on a “new media endeavor” related to gender equality.