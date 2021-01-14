Jesse Leroy Brown, 65, was locked up in October on a detainer — he was on parole for a 2017 gun conviction — but said he had so far not been able to learn why. His docket did not indicate new charges or the filing of a probation or parole violation summary, and no court date is scheduled. During intake, Brown said, he was placed in quarantine with another prisoner who refused COVID-19 testing but was allowed to remain in the cell.