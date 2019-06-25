Philadelphia knows how to party, if its annual Fourth of July celebrations are any indication.
The holiday honoring the nation’s birthday kicks off with a week full of Wawa Welcome America events featuring a Disney princess, new mural, and a massive hoagie, wrapping up with a concert featuring Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Hudson before a grand fireworks display over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Thursday.
But if you’re not a fan of crowds, the Parkway certainly isn’t the place for you.
The Inquirer wants to hear your favorite places to catch the extravagant display that aren’t the main thoroughfare. Do you prefer to head to Penn Treaty Park, or catch the view at Belmont Plateau? Is it better to catch PATCO over to the Camden waterfront or head to Penn’s Landing with a blanket and some snacks?
Share your answers in the Google form below, or email me at pmadej@inquirer.com. We’ll share some of the responses with the rest of our readers before the big day.