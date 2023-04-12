Philadelphia Fire Dept. battles 3-alarm junkyard fire in Hunting Park

More than 120 Philadelphia Fire Department personnel responded to a junkyard fire in North Philadelphia, which started shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, sending plumes of black acrid smoke through surrounding blocks of Hunting Park.

The three-alarm fire started near 5th and Wingohocking Streets. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

Jonathan Soto, 29, was working in a car wash he operates below his home a few blocks from where the fire started.

”The only thing we saw was smoke,” he said. “Then something kept on exploding, everybody was frozen.”

Soto described the junkyard as a nuisance, often leaving cars out on the sidewalk and attracting large rodents, including rats.

He worried what the pervasive smoke meant for his three young children whose school is near the junkyard.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is asking residents to stay inside as inspectors collect samples to assess the air quality.

The Philadelphia Fire Department said one civilian was transported to a local hospital for minor smoke inhalation but reported no injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.