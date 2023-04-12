‘Red flag’ wildfire warning issued for Philadelphia region

The National Weather Service has issued a “red flag” warning for wildfires through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Philadelphia region.

The warning extends to parts of Chester, Montgomery, Bucks, and Delaware Counties, as well as into the Poconos because of the warm temperatures, low humidity and wind gusts reaching to 30 mph.

What is a red flag warning?

A red flag warning means warm temperatures, combined with very low humidity and strong winds, combine to increase the risk of fire danger.

When the warning is in place, people should be especially cautious whenever lighting any fire, such as while camping and using charcoal grills. And they should not toss cigarettes or matches out of vehicles, which can ignite dry grass on the side of the road and lead to a wildfire.

Any fire should be drowned with plenty of water and stirred to make sure it is cold to the touch.

In red flag conditions, fires quickly can get out of control and are difficult for firefighters to contain.

What about the fire in Manchester, N.J.?

The current wildfire in South Jersey in the Pinelands region broke out Tuesday night amid weather conditions prime for fires.

Although conditions throughout the state presented a high risk of fire, the level had not been elevated to a red flag warning because winds were fairly low on Wednesday.