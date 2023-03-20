Philadelphia will pay $9.25M to protesters over police use of tear gas and rubber bullets during 2020 unrest

The city has agreed to pay a total $9.25 million to more than 300 people whom police injured during the response to the 2020 racial justice protests following the police murder of George Floyd.

In a settlement order signed Monday by U.S. District Magistrate Judge David R. Strawbridge, the city agreed to pay plaintiffs in four separate federal civil rights lawsuits $9.25 million, as well as contribute $500,000 to a fund that will provide counseling to victims of police violence and offer community-led programming. That money will be distributed to grassroots organizations via grants through the Bread & Roses Fund.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs announced the settlement during a press conference at the Paul Robeson House and Museum in West Philadelphia.

A city spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment Monday morning.

Between the four lawsuits, hundreds people sued the city, citing “extraordinary abuses of police power” during unrest that roiled the region after Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police in May 2020. They asserted that the heavy-handed tactics police used to disperse crowds trampled their constitutional rights to free expression and freedom from excessive force.

The lawsuits focused on two incidents: the mass teargassing of protesters on I-676 on June 1, 2020, and the police use of military-style armored vehicles, rubber bullets, pepper spray, and tear gas on demonstrators and neighborhood residents while attempting to curb looting and violence along the 52nd Street historic Black business corridor in West Philadelphia.

Plaintiffs described rashes, pain, and difficulty breathing due to the exposure to the noxious chemicals, with some requiring hospitalization and many others suffering mental trauma.

In an event that garnered national attention and later an apology from the city, police corralled protesters marching on the Vine Street Expressway, launching tear gas into the fleeing crowd as screaming demonstrators scrambled onto the hilly, fenced-in banks of the highway with no quick escape.

During the melee, three of the plaintiffs were pepper-sprayed in the face at close range by former Philadelphia SWAT officer Richard Nicoletti, who was later fired, arrested, and charged with assault.

A day earlier in West Philadelphia, a police response to looting and violent struggles with officers on 52nd Street drew crowds of peaceful demonstrators and bystanders who were met with the same aggressive tactics. People fled from pepper spray and rubber bullets, while tear gas blanketed the neighborhood, seeping in windows and under doorways, sickening children and causing some residents to evacuate.

“Police fired tear gas at our family’s home, leaving my 3-year-old son crying and my 6-year-old son completely terrified. The house was enclosed in gas, and we were trapped inside with nowhere to go,” said Shahidah Mubarak-Hadi, a plaintiff in the Legal Defense Fund’s case, who hid from the fumes in a bathroom and later moved her family out of the area. She called the settlement an “important step, but it does not represent full accountability for the harm that occurred.”

Attorneys from the LDF — which represented 20 plaintiffs — called the heavy-handed police tactics in West Philadelphia racially discriminatory and retaliation against Black residents exercising their right to protest for racial justice.

“[The police] inflicted wanton violence and devastated a predominately Black community,” said LDF deputy director of litigation Rachel Kleinman. “We believe that today’s settlement represents a long-overdue and frank recognition of the stark violence inflicted on these Philadelphia residents and protesters by police, and the continued significance of their calls, along with calls around the nation, for racial justice and police accountability.”

Mayor Jim Kenney later said he regretted police actions. The city banned the use of tear gas or rubber bullets during demonstrations and created a new deputy inspector general of public safety and a police oversight commission with investigative powers.

As part of the settlement announced Monday, the city has vowed to meet twice yearly with West Philadelphia community members to discuss the police department’s use of force, and respond to questions and comments from the community. Attorneys noted that the city has also disengaged from a federal program that transfers extra military equipment to local police departments.

Monday’s settlement marks the largest — but not the first — to emerge from the hundreds of claims filed against the city in response to police tactics used during the 2020 unrest. In 2021, the city agreed to pay $87,000 to a family teargassed on their West Philadelphia, dousing their childrens’ eyes with milk to stop the burning. The city paid out another $20,000 to a 27-year-old Roxborough man who said he was pelted with rubber bullets and required hospitalization. And the city agreed to pay $2 million to a mother who, during unrest following the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr. in October, was pulled from her SUV, beaten by police and separated from her toddler.

This a developing story and will be updated.

Staff writer Jeremy Roebuck contributed to this story.