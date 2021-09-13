The city of Philadelphia will pay $2 million to a 28-year-old woman who was seen on video being pulled from her SUV during civil unrest last October and beaten by police, then separated from her toddler.

The city settled with Rickia Young — a North Philadelphia home health-care aide who was seen on the video driving through mayhem and then being swarmed by officers — who did not file a lawsuit. An internal investigation launched after video of the incident spread resulted in at least five officers being put on restricted duty.

In a statement, Mayor Jim Kenney called the officers’ actions “inexcusable” and “absolutely appalling.” He said officers were disciplined for their “egregious conduct.” He did not elaborate, and police officials did not immediately respond to questions about officer discipline.

“This terrible incident, which should have never happened to anyone, only further strained the relationship between the Police Department and our communities,” Kenney said.

Young’s attorneys called on District Attorney Larry Krasner to file criminal charges against the officers involved, whom they did not identify. Krasner said Monday he couldn’t confirm a criminal investigation into the officers’ conduct, saying “we do expect to be able to comment at some future point.”

The incident happened in the early-morning hours of Oct. 27 after two police officers fatally shot Walter Wallace, Jr., a 27-year-old Black man who relatives said was experiencing a mental health crisis and lunged toward police while wielding a knife. Protests erupted within hours and some in West Philadelphia began burglarizing stores and vandalizing police vehicles.

Young said she went to West Philadelphia to pick up a teenage acquaintance she refers to as her nephew. She said she was trying to make a U-turn when police swarmed her vehicle, bashed in the windows, pulled her and the teenager from the vehicle and beat them.

Neither was charged with a crime.

This is a developing story and will be updated.