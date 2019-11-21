Saturday closures will last from 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. along the Parkway between 20th and 25th Streets, as well as on Kelly Drive, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and other roads around Center City. The area around Logan Circle will be closed to vehicles until about 11:30 a.m., while other streets will reopen around 2 p.m. Eakins Oval will be opened by 5 p.m., while the inner inbound drive of the Parkway from Binswanger Triangle to 22nd will remain closed.