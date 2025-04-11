Philly is getting a second, very different portal at the ‘Rocky’ steps

For three days next month, Philadelphia will be the only city in the known universe with two portals. Will the space-time continuum survive? Will this become the next Philadelphia Experiment? And why do people keep erecting sci-fi technology around here like we’re in an episode of Black Mirror?

As we await the results of an online poll that will determine where our original Portal will be permanently placed, Universal Orlando Resort recently announced it’s bringing its own portal to the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps from May 16 to 18.

According to a news release, the 30-foot tall “Chronos” portal will give a glimpse “of the adventures that await” and “action-packed sequences that celebrate” Universal’s new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, which opens May 22 in Orlando, Fla.

Donna Mirus Bates, Universal Destinations & Experiences’ spokesperson, said the Chronos portal — which is a replica of the gateways at the new park that guests walk through to get into each of its five immersive worlds, from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic to SUPER NINTENDO WORLD — will give a glimpse into those worlds, but will not have live camera feeds.

The two portals

The biggest difference between Universal’s Chronos portal and the existing Portal is that the latter is a global art installation from a non-profit foundation that connects people in cities around the world through live video feeds and the former is a promotional advertisement by a for-profit company that will be erected at the base of one of the city’s most beloved buildings.

The Philadelphia Portal debuted in LOVE Park in October, was very popular, and fared surprisingly well, despite people’s fears that it wouldn’t last here a week.

But two incidents of vandalism in February kept the Portal offline until late March. It’s now up and running again and an online vote is underway to decide whether it should remain at LOVE Park or move to City Hall’s courtyard.

Then there’s the other portal. The news release from Universal Orlando Resort — which is owned by NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Philly-based Comcast — doesn’t even mention the Art Museum, but rather, identifies the Chronos portal’s upcoming location as “The Rocky Steps” (insert unamused emoji here — my editor made me put “Rocky steps” in the headline).

Bates said Universal selected “iconic locations” in four major cities to bring the Chronos portal “to help ensure as many people as possible enjoy this unique experience.” Other locations include the World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta, 50 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, and Pioneer Court in Chicago.

The Art Museum and its famous East Terrace stairs are owned by the city of Philadelphia. The Chronos portal will be erected at the base of the stairs, on the opposite side as the Rocky statue, according to Darren Fava, chief of staff of the city’s Parks & Recreation Department.

A $44,000 fee

Ra’Chelle Rogers, Parks & Rec spokesperson, said the city approved a special events permit for the Chronos portal and will receive $44,000 for the use of the space, a rate which was “determined based on the fee schedule” for special events permits. That covers three days of set up, the three-day activation, and two days of break down, she said.

That seems like an incredible steal, given the iconic edifice this portal is being erected in front of. I mean, this isn’t space under the El that the city is renting out, for god’s sake, it’s a museum that houses Dalís and Van Goghs; it’s a building where people come to feel inspired; and it’s a place where almost every Philadelphian — and many who visit here — have core memories.

Fava said he doesn’t know how Philly’s rates compare to other cities’, but said the fact Universal chose to set up the Chronos portal “within our park system” reflects well on the city. I’d argue that it reflects well on Universal’s marketing department.

“They specifically chose the Art Museum steps and that’s a great compliment to Philadelphia and what Parks & Recreation does to maintain these spaces,” Fava said.

A trend?

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the Art Museum has been used for promotional advertising, and now I really fear it won’t be the last.

In 2023, I wrote that I was bugged out to see the steps plastered with a giant image of a guy in a mechanical bug suit as part of a promotion for Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Comics’ movie, Blue Beetle. That ad was also approved under a special event permit at a rate of $4,000 a day or $28,000 for the week.

After my 2023 column ran, I heard from dozens of readers who were “appalled,” “disappointed,” “perplexed,” “annoyed,” and “insulted,” (among other adjectives) that the Art Museum was rented out for advertising space (yes, I keep all your emails. They mean that much to me).

“Hopefully moving forward the parks department will realize how much we the people dislike this,” one reader wrote to me.

I don’t believe promotions or ads belong anywhere near the Art Museum, but if city government is going to do it, then Philly should be making stacks on stacks of cash, so much so that money starts flowing from the fountains, on the side of the museum’s steps, that haven’t worked for decades.

And let’s stop with the “special event” semantics. These are ads and the city needs to own up to it, call them that, and establish a new permit for promotions and advertisements, so deep-pocketed corporations don’t keep getting away with dirt-cheap prices.

This Chronos portal doesn’t sound as invasive as the Blue Beetle ad and it may turn out to be awesome — I enjoy Universal Orlando Resort and the Universal Sphere in the Comcast Technology Center — but it doesn’t belong at the Art Museum.

It should be placed at Comcast Center Plaza in Center City, since Comcast technically owns it, or at the Franklin Institute, which is hosting the debut of a new Universal Destinations & Experiences exhibit next year.

If any portal should get a chance at the top of the Art Museum steps, it should be the Portal, the one that’s actually considered art and connects us with people around the world, not corporate entities.