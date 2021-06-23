Philadelphia’s ban on single-use bags will go into effect Thursday, July 1, though strict enforcement won’t happen for nearly another year, the city announced Wednesday.

The ban, which Mayor Jim Kenney signed into law way back in December 2019, had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation bans single-use plastic bags at retail establishments across the city, as well as paper bags that don’t contain at least 40% recycled content.

While the ban will be implemented beginning next week, the city said a full prohibition on the bags will not begin until October 1, and noncompliant businesses will only be issued a warning through April 1, 2022.

“Even in the wake of recovery from a global pandemic, the climate crisis and plastic pollution remain two very serious threats to our planet and society,” Kenney said in a statement. “Philadelphia is committed to continuing to advance our environmental goals, and while the ban on single-use plastic bags will go into effect later than we originally anticipated, we believe this timeline will help increase compliance.”

Philadelphia set up a website that provides resources to businesses as they transition away from single-use bags, including signage in multiple languages and a list of vendors that carry reusable bags that meet the city’s requirements.

Bans on the use of plastic bags have become more commonplace across the country in recent years. As of last month, there were at least 500 local bag regulations in 28 different states and Washington, D.C., according to PlasticBagLaws.org, which tracks the legislation.