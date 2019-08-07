Your long summer days by the pool are about to take a dive.
The rolling closure of Philadelphia’s more than 70 public pools starts this week, with the season coming to an official end Aug. 23, according to the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department.
Goes by quick, huh? Pools, which began to open around mid-June, stay open for about six weeks each. A team of about six people at the department determine the schedules and take factors like staffing — many workers are students and teachers who are getting ready to go back to school — and attendance into consideration.
While the closures are bad news for avid swimmers, there’s a silver lining for those looking to avoid crowds. Interest this time of year really begins to drop, Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell previously told The Inquirer.
"By the end of the summer, they're a huge novelty in the beginning, they're jam-packed in the beginning, and then by the end of the summer, like the last two weeks, [there's] much less usage," she said. "I think the novelty has worn off, people go on vacations in August, they go to visit family out of town, and so we definitely see a decline in usage toward the end of the season."
Parks & Rec tries to keep a pool accessible in each neighborhood during the rolling openings and closures. But even if your neighborhood pool is closed, spraygrounds will stay running until next month. The city has nearly 80 spraygrounds, and a handful of other “spray features,” like the LOVE Park fountain.
Below are the pool-closing dates for week one, though Parks and Rec notes that dates could change.
- Cherashore Playground, 851 W. Olney Ave., 19120
- Morris Estate Cultural Center, 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126
- Lonnie Young Recreation Center, 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138
- Gathers Recreation Center, 2501 Diamond St., 19121
- C.B. Moore Recreation Center, 2551 N. 22nd St., 19132
- Schmidt Playground, 113 W. Ontario St., 19140
- Athletic Recreation Center, 1400 N. 26th St., 19121
- Shepard Recreation Center, 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131
- Mill Creek Playground, 743 N. 48th St., 19139
- Ford Recreation Center, 609 Snyder Ave., 19148
- East Poplar Playground, 820 N. 8th St., 19123
- Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Lane, 19114
- Ziehler Playground, 200 E. Olney Ave., 19120
- Amos Playground, 1817 N. 16th St., 19121
- 12th & Cambria Playground, 2901 N. 12th St., 19133
- Shuler Playground, 3000 N. 27th St., 19132
- 39th & Olive Playground, 700 N. 39th St., 19104
- Dendy Playground, 1501 N. 10th St., 19122
- American Legion Playground, 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135
- Scanlon Playground, 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134
- Sacks Playground, 400 Washington Ave., 19147
- McVeigh Recreation Center, 400 E. Ontario St., 19134
- Waterloo Playground, 2502 N. Howard St., 19133
- F.J. Myers Recreation Center, 5800 Chester Ave., 19143
- Lackman Playground, 1101 Bartlett St., 19115
- M.L. King Recreation Center, 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121
- Baker Playground, 5433 Landsdowne Ave., 19131
- Jacobs Playground, 4500 Linden Ave., 19114
- Barry Playground, 1800 Johnston St., 19145
- Penrose Playground, 1101 W. Susquehanna Rd., 19122
- Cohocksink Recreation Center, 2901 Cedar St., 19134