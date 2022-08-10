There may still be a few weeks left of summer, but some Philadelphia public pools will close for the season Friday.

The pools will be drained on a rolling basis, starting at the end of the day of Friday. A few pools will stay open until Labor Day, which is later than they have in prior years, said Philadelphia Parks and Recreation spokesperson Maita Soukup.

The city opened 50 of its 65 public pools this summer, a few more than were operational in 2021. But 15 pools have now been closed for three years in a row. No Philadelphia public pools were open in summer 2020 due to the coronavirus.

Like other places, including at the Jersey Shore, Philadelphia’s public pools have had to deal with a lifeguard shortage that has been brewing for decades and was exacerbated by the pandemic. Staffing gets even more difficult beginning in mid-August, when many college students return to campus and some high school athletes begin preseason camps.

Most pools will be drained at the end of their closing day, according to the parks and recreation department, but residents should confirm with staff at their neighborhood pool.

Spraygrounds, sprinklers, and splash pads remain open through Labor Day across the city, the department noted.

Here’s the full pool closing schedule:

Friday, Aug. 12

Saturday, Aug. 13

Sunday, Aug. 14

Monday, Aug. 15

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Thursday, Aug. 18

Friday, Aug. 19

Saturday, Aug. 20

Sunday, Aug. 21

Monday, Aug. 22

Tuesday, Aug. 23

Wednesday, Aug. 24

Thursday, Aug. 25

Friday, Aug. 26

Saturday, Aug. 27

Sunday, Aug. 28

Monday, Aug. 29

Tuesday, Aug. 30

Monday, Sept. 5