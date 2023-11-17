Protesters supporting Palestine march through Center City

Protesters supporting Palestine marched through Center City Friday evening and converged at the building where The Inquirer is located and at 30th Street Station.

No arrests were reported.

A small group also protested outside Laser Wolf, an Israeli-inspired restaurant near Fishtown co-owned by Michael Solomonov, who was born in Israel and grew up in the Pittsburgh area.

Several hundred people initially gathered at City Hall, then split into at least two groups — one heading to Independence Mall and the other to Rittenhouse Square.

Advertisement

The group that went to the Independence Mall area held a demonstration on Sixth Street outside the building where The Inquirer is located to protest media coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.

The Rittenhouse group marched to 30th Street Station, but were kept outside the building by Amtrak police.

Amtrak police locked the station doors on the east side of the building and secured the west entrance, only allowing passengers with tickets to pass through the doors. Someone ignited a small smoke device outside the building.

The group stayed at the west entrance until shortly after 7 p.m., when the protest disbanded.

The protests caused some traffic tie-ups, police said.

On Thursday, pro-Palestine protesters assembled outside the Center City office of U.S. Sen. Bob Casey.

Earlier this month, hundreds of activists staged a rush-hour sit-in and rally at 30th Street Station.

Staff writer Max Marin contributed to this article.