Hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators gather at 30th Street Station to demand a cease-fire

More than 200 of pro-Palestinian activists are staging a rush-hour sit-in demonstration at 30th Street Station Thursday, calling on elected officials to demand a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The protesters, some wearing black T-shirts, waved “cease-fire now” signs and took places in the grand court of the historic building with a significant police presence evident.

The gathering has been peaceful and no arrests or other incidents have been reported. SEPTA Transit Police are escorting passengers to platform stairwells around the crowd; no one is attempting to block passengers from boarding.

The demonstration was one of the most dramatic Philadelphia protests since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and followed a similar action last week in New York City where hundreds of advocates with Jewish Voice for Peace were arrested in Grand Central Terminal.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrations have increased in lockstep with the Israeli military’s escalating siege in the Gaza Strip that Palestinian authorities say has killed over 9,000 people, more than half women and children.

The region’s Jewish community continues to mourn the more than 1,400 killed by Hamas, while drawing attention to the 200-plus hostages that remain missing overseas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.