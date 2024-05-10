Protesters march through University City after Penn encampment disbanded: ‘When they destroy, we build’

Hours after the dismantling of the pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Pennsylvania, protesters gathered at the Woodlands cemetery on Friday evening before marching through University City.

Protesters stopped interim university President J. Larry Jameson’s residence near 38th and Walnut Streets, where they held a rally. Penn issued an alert that a large demonstration was in the area, and police were on the scene. Video of the rally posted to social media showed protesters banging on the door of Jameson’s home before police pulled them back.

As demonstrators rallied outside, smoke tinted the colors of the Palestinian flag could be seen being released as speakers made remarks.

It was not clear late Friday if anyone had been arrested in connection with the protest. The Philadelphia Police Department did not immediately respond to request for comment.

After stopping at Jameson’s home, the group again began marching again, with a crowd of about 100 people — some waving Palestinian flags and wearing keffiyahs — walking down Chestnut Street before turning left on 33rd.

Around 10:30 p.m., they stood in a large circle in the intersection, clapping and chanting “the students united will never be defeated.” The crowd was peaceful and largely young.

The group was followed by a line of Philadelphia police cars and vans, blocking off parts of 33rd Street, their blue and red lights blinking.

A student who was introduced as having been arrested Friday morning at the Penn encampment addressed the group in the intersection.

» READ MORE: Philly Police have cleared Penn’s Pro-Palestinian encampment and arrested 33 protesters

“History will view the Palestinian liberation movement fondly, and Larry’s legacy will be one of cowardice,” the student said, referring to Penn’s president.

The group then chanted “when they destroy, we build.” The students vowed to build more encampments.

Around 10:40 p.m., organizers announced that the action had come to an end.

”Once we leave here everyone will disperse. Do not stay in this intersection. And again, keep an eye out for all upcoming actions and get home safe,” an organizer told those gathered.

The circle of protesters quickly disbanded and the attendees dispersed into the night. The row of police cars followed suit, and the intersection opened back up to traffic.