Road closures and parking restrictions planned in Center City for Super Bowl

Philadelphia has announced road closures and parking restrictions for Super Bowl Sunday, in anticipation of possible fan celebrations if the Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs.

“No Parking Zone” signs began going up around City Hall and along South Broad Street Friday. Parking restrictions go into effect Sunday at noon, and vehicles parked in them will be relocated, the city said in a statement.

Road closures will begin at the conclusion of the game Sunday. Temporary closures will be in effect around City Hall and on nearby roads between 11th and 20th Streets, from Spring Garden to Locust Streets. The 676 ramp at Broad Street will also be closed.

SEPTA route detours may be in effect following the end of the Super Bowl as well. The city advised public transportation users to follow SEPTA’s System Status page for updates.

The city added that barricades have been placed at key locations, but did not identify where. It also did not specify when or if any poles in the city would be greased.