Toddler injured in Philadelphia triple-shooting last night

A toddler was among those injured in a North Philadelphia shooting Monday night, according to police.

The 3-year-old, the child’s mother, and another man were grazed by gunfire around the intersection of Gratz and Dauphin streets just after 9:30 p.m. Officials say all three are in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

“Its a very upsetting scene, but thankfully we are glad that all three are going to be okay,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Krista Dahl-Campbell told reporters.

Police didn’t find out about the shooting until the three were admitted into the hospital. None of the victims have been identified, and it remains unclear what led to the shooting.

“We don’t know if any of the three were the intended target,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10. “Of course, we don’t believe the 3-year-old was the intended target -- nobody would shoot a 3-year-old.”

No arrests have been made, and officials said the only description they have is that the shooter was driving in a white sedan.

There have been nearly 600 shooting victims so far this year, 118 fatal, according to data from the city controller’s office. Ten percent of all shooting victims have been children under the age of 18.