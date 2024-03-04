Shooting leaves one teen dead and another wounded, two SEPTA passengers hurt after bullets hit bus

A teen was killed and another injured in a street shooting that left two passengers on a SEPTA bus wounded by stray gunfire and broken glass Monday afternoon in the city’s Ogontz section, police said.

The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Godfrey and Ogontz Avenues, police said. One teen was shot multiple times and was taken by police to Jefferson Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A second teen suffered a graze wound.

Two women on a SEPTA bus were wounded by stray gunfire — one was shot and the other appeared to be cut by broken glass, police said.

After being struck during the shooting, the bus stopped at 16th Street and Limekiln Pike.

Police said they found around 40 spent shell casings at Godfrey and Ogontz.

No arrests were reported.