Man shot, killed in Oxford Circle after an argument on a SEPTA bus, police say

A man was shot and killed after an argument broke out on a SEPTA bus in Oxford Circle late Sunday night, according to Philadelphia police.

Officers arrived at the scene around 11:30 p.m, police said, after receiving several calls about a shooting that happened outside the Burger King on Castor Avenue and Van Kirk Street. There, police found a man in his twenties lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to his face and chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe the shooting was precipitated by a verbal disagreement that occurred on SEPTA’s Route 59 bus, which the victim and suspect had gotten off at the Castor Avenue and Comly Street stop — about a block away from the shooting — minutes before, SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch confirmed.

“Our victim got off and the suspect came out right behind him,” Philadelphia Police Captain Anthony Ginaldi told reporters. “There was an exchange of words out there as well.”

Ginaldi said the suspect pulled out a handgun as the pair were getting off the bus, shooting the victim at least twice. He fled after firing the shots, police said.

Philadelphia police have not identified the victim at this time, nor have they released a description of the suspect.

SEPTA has already turned over surveillance video from the bus, Busch said, but “there isn’t much on there.” The video did not pick up audio.

“As far as we can tell, there was nothing physical,” said Busch.

Fifty-one people have been killed in Philadelphia to date in 2024, according to data from the Philadelphia Police Department, down 30% from this time last year.