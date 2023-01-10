Triple homicide leaves three dead, one injured in Northeast Philadelphia

Three young people are dead and a fourth is in critical condition following a shooting Monday night in Northeast Philadelphia, police said.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Rowland Avenue and Guilford Street in the Mayfair Monday night around 10 p.m., Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters.

Two of the bodies were found near 50 spent shell casings at the intersection, Small said. A third victim was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital but later died, and a fourth person who was shot was hospitalized in critical condition.

All four men appeared to be in their late teens or early twenties, Small said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and so far there’s no motive. But Small told reporters the shooting appeared to be a “targeted” attack

“All four of these victims were together and they do know each other,” Small said, “However, right now, we don’t know why they were shot.”

No arrests have been made, and no information was released on any possible suspects. The victims have not yet been identified.

“Fortunately, we did find some private residences and we also found some businesses in the immediate area that do have exterior surveillance cameras,” Small said. “Hopefully, those cameras recorded something that could help us.”

There have been at least nine homicides in Philadelphia this year, according to police data. Last year, the city recorded 516 homicides in Philadelphia, down from 562 in 2021 but higher than any other year dating back to 2007. For three straight years, Philadelphia has experienced historic levels of gun violence.