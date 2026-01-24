With a snowstorm on the way, Philly-area bars and restaurants weigh their plans: Open or close?

With a snowstorm bearing down, Philadelphia-area restaurant and bar owners spent Saturday weighing whether to stay open, limit hours, or close altogether — balancing safety concerns against the reality that snow days can sometimes drive business.

Heavy snow is historically a mixed proposition for the hospitality industry, especially in the city. After the 30.7-inch snowfall in January 1996, for example, The Inquirer reported that the chef at Moriarty’s restaurant slept overnight in a booth and awoke to record crowds, fueled by nearby hotel guests, hospital workers, and neighborhood regulars trudging through the drifts.

Similar dynamics could still play out in dense neighborhoods, where many bar customers and employees live within walking distance — especially given the fact that Pennsylvania’s Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores will be closed Sunday.

This weekend’s forecast, however, arrives at a sensitive moment. The storm threatens to disrupt Center City District Restaurant Week; of the 120 participating restaurants, most were counting on strong Sunday sales.

A spot check of local restaurants and bars shows a wide range of approaches. Ember & Ash and River Twice in South Philadelphia plan to close Sunday, as do Southgate, Wilder, and Leo in Center City and Fleur’s in Kensington. Suraya in Fishtown plans to close for brunch but open for dinner. Gather Food Hall in University City will be closed Sunday and Monday. Others, including Amá in Kensington, Uchi in Rittenhouse, and Hannah K’s in Point Breeze, were still evaluating conditions Saturday.

Stephen Starr said he expected his 19 Philadelphia restaurants to be open Sunday, though he planned to reassess conditions in the morning. “Parc never closes,” Starr said of his brasserie, a Rittenhouse Square stalwart. “No matter what.”

Matt Kuziemski said his newly opened Ponder Bar in Kensington would be open, in part because he lives nearby. “I’ll set expectations,” he said. “Come in for something simple — cozy up or grab takeout.”

At the Little Gay Pub in Washington Square West, co-owner Dito Sevilla said the bar plans to open. “We have done what we can to make sure staff has places to stay and can commute on foot for the next few days,” Sevilla said. “We’ve got enough booze stored up for a storm or two.”

Other operators are taking a wait-and-see approach. Dave Conn, chef-owner of Alice in South Philadelphia, said Saturday that he would decide Sunday morning. “If it’s eight or nine inches or less [of snow], we’d probably open,” Conn said. “Anything crazy where it might be unsafe for staff coming and going, we’d probably close.”

Hotel restaurants are more likely to remain open, largely because many are housing employees. About 30 staff members are staying overnight at the Logan Hotel, which houses Urban Farmer steakhouse and Assembly Rooftop Lounge, while roughly 20 employees are being accommodated at Hotel Palomar, home to Square 1682.

Aleks Alimpijevic of Restaurant Aleksandar in Rittenhouse said the restaurant would be open for lunch Sunday, serving its Restaurant Week menu, but would close for dinner and remain closed Monday, its normal day off.

In the suburbs, Sydney Grims of Fearless Restaurants said she was monitoring conditions but hoped to open Triple Crown at the Radnor Hotel and Rosalie at the Wayne Hotel. “Our staff’s safety is priority number one,” she said, noting both properties have generator backup.

Justin Weathers, co-owner of several suburban restaurants including Stove & Tap, said staffing decisions depend heavily on who lives nearby. “If the snow starts to accumulate, then we cut third-party apps as well,” he said.

Third-party delivery from companies such as DoorDash and Grubhub was not a thing in 1996. Philadelphia’s snow emergency declaration does not automatically ban driving. A Grubhub spokesperson said the company may proactively pause deliveries in certain areas ahead of severe weather and continue doing so on a rolling basis to prioritize safety. If deliveries remain available and restaurants stay open, customers are encouraged to be patient, as delivery times may be longer.

Large-scale caterers face additional logistical challenges. Joe Volpe, owner of Cescaphe, said his company, which handles events at nine local venues, was relieved that the storm was forecast to begin late Saturday night rather than earlier. Cescaphe had four weddings and a 300-person anniversary party scheduled for Saturday, but only one wedding on Sunday.

Cescaphe is preparing extra food for guests who may arrive early or stay overnight due to travel disruptions, Volpe said, adding that safety remains the priority. Weddings, he noted, leave little room for rescheduling. “It’s rain or shine — there are no makeups, no do-overs,” he said. “We’re going to be there, and we’ll do everything possible to make it happen.”

The storm is also rippling through the supply chain. Mark Oltman, chief financial officer of Foods Galore, said the South Jersey distributor urged customers to complete deliveries by Saturday for food needed through Monday. “Most places are telling us they won’t be open Sunday and possibly not even Monday,” Oltman said. “As much as we want to service our customers, we’re never going to put our people at risk.”

Winter weather, he added, compounds an already slow season. “January and February are tough,” Oltman said. “You finally get into a rhythm, and then winter shows up and wipes it out.”

Still, some view snow days as part of the city’s fabric. “Bar-hopping during snowstorms in Philadelphia are great memories of mine,” Weathers said.