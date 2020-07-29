The Philadelphia Streets Department will hire 120 temporary sanitation workers to address widespread delays in trash pick-ups during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a plan Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration presented to City Council on Wednesday.
But the delays won’t end immediately: Hiring is expected to take about four weeks, according to a slideshow detailing the plan that Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams shared with Council members.
In the meantime, the department will “continue to use other departmental staff to assist until temporary employees are hired,” according to the slideshow, which was obtained by The Inquirer.
The delays have been caused by sanitation workers calling out sick in large numbers while residential trash loads increase due to more people staying home.
More than 100 trash collectors have tested positive for the coronavirus, and hundreds more have had to stay home while quarantining after being exposed to it, according to the union that represents them. Meanwhile, the amount of residential trash has skyrocketed in Philadelphia and cities across the country during the pandemic.
The Kenney administration has come under fire for the delays, which Councilmember Brian O’Neill previously said had the potential to create a new public health crisis even as the city continues to battle the coronavirus.
The plan was received positively by Council members, who for weeks have been inundated with complaints from constituents about the delays. Some, however, questioned questioned if it would be enough to address the problem and expressed concerns about the lag time for hiring the temporary workers, according to one participant in the briefing.
Managing Director Brian Abernathy and Deputy Mayor Rich Lazer joined Williams in the virtual briefing with Council members.
This is a developing story and will be updated.