Streets Department Commissioner Carlton Williams explained in an op-ed in The Inquirer that the delay in trash pickup is due to a combination of workforce shortage because of COVID-19 illnesses and related quarantine requirements and an increase of 25% to 50% in trash tonnage compared with last year. According to the union that represents the 1,100 predominantly Black municipal sanitation workers, at least 100 tested positive for coronavirus. (Since the early days of the crisis the Kenney administration has been refusing to disclose how many city workers have tested positive.)