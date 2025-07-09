What we know — and don’t — about the end of the DC 33 strike and trash collection

The city worker strike in Philadelphia — the first major city strike since 1986 — is over and the union employees are returning to work.

That’s about 9,000 trash collectors, 911 dispatchers, street pavers, library employees, and more resuming operations on Wednesday. So, does that mean you can return your library books? Or, perhaps the most pressing question being asked in Philly today: When will trash be picked up again?

Advertisement

Here’s what we know — and don’t know — so far.

How long did the Philadelphia trash strike last?

In total, the strike lasted eight days and four hours before Mayor Cherelle L. Parker and Greg Boulware, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees District Council 33, reached a deal for a new contract at about 4 a.m. Wednesday .

How long was the last major city strike?

The last time this happened, in 1986, the strike lasted 20 days. It resulted in roughly 45,000 tons of “stinking, maggot-laced garbage” sitting at neighborhood disposal sites, the Daily News and the New York Times reported nearly 40 years ago.

When do union employees go back to work?

All union members are returning to work “immediately,” city officials said in a statement Wednesday morning.

What’s in the new contract?

The new three-year contract will include 3% annual raises, which comes close to Parker’s demands throughout negotiations and falls short of the union’s goal of 5%. The contract also adds a fifth step to the union pay scale, which will likely boost wages by about 2% for veteran union members.

The union wanted to see an increased city contribution to workers’ healthcare benefits, from $1,500 to $1,700. The administration aimed for a major reform that would nix the flat fees into the funds and have the city pay for the cost of claims instead. The final deal left the city’s contribution unchanged at $1,500.

Advertisement

The union also asked for a softened residency policy, which required most city employees to live within Philadelphia city limits. The final deal didn’t budge on the residency requirement.

When will Philly trash pickup resume?

Employees are returning to work on Wednesday, but it’s unclear when formal trash pickup will resume. We’ll update this story when we know more.

Are Philadelphia pools open?

Philly pools and park maintenance were impacted by the workers’ strike. About 60 city pools were expected to be open but that number was cut in half with only about 30 operating during the work stoppage, because of limited maintenance staffing.

The city’s online Pool Finder includes a list of pools being offered this season and whether they’re open or closed.

Are Philadelphia libraries open?

The majority of the city libraries were closed during the work stoppage but are expected to reopen today. It’s unclear if they’ll immediately resume normal hours or if there will be an adjustment period.

Are the trash drop-off sites still active?

The city hasn’t commented on this yet. Some sites still had trash piled up as of Wednesday morning. When we know more, this will be updated.

Staff writer Sean Collins Walsh contributed to this report.

This is a developing story.