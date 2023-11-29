Philly sets road closures and parking restrictions for tree-lighting ceremony and holiday parade

The holiday season has officially arrived in Philadelphia, and this week, it will bring with it a series of road closures, parking restrictions, and public transportation detours. But, hey, at least we finally get a parade.

That’s thanks to the coming culmination of the Philly Holiday Experience, which arrives Thursday with a holiday tree-lighting celebration at the Wawa Holiday Plaza on the north side of City Hall. Set to kick off at 7 p.m., that event will feature a performance by singer-songwriter Jordin Sparks, as well as an appearance by DJ Diamond Kuts and a performance from the hit Disney film Frozen.

On Saturday, the celebration continues with the Philly Holiday Parade. Designed to celebrate all major winter holidays, the parade is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at Second and Market Streets before making its way to City Hall.

Parking restrictions will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday, the city said. Restricted areas will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones, and vehicles parked in those locations will be relocated. The following areas will be closed for parking until 10 p.m. Thursday:

Advertisement

Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Arch Street John F. Kennedy Boulevard (north side) from Broad Street to 15th Street John F. Kennedy Boulevard (north side) from Broad Street to Juniper Street John F. Kennedy Boulevard (south side) from 15th Street to Filbert Street 15th Street (west side) from Arch Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard Arch Street (north side) from Broad Street to 13th Street

Road closures are more limited, and will last from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday. Roads that will be closed to motorists include:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard north parking lane from Juniper Street to Broad Street Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Arch Street Broad Street (east and west parking lanes) between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Cherry Street

Additionally, some SEPTA bus routes will be detoured starting at 2 p.m. Thursday to accommodate the tree lighting. Those routes are the 4, 16, 17, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 44, 48, and 124/125 buses, but more up-to-date service information is available via the SEPTA system status website.

Saturday’s parade-related closures and parking restrictions are more expansive. The parade itself will start at Second and Market Streets before moving west toward City Hall. Its route includes parts of Juniper Street, JFK Boulevard, Broad Street, and Arch Street.

Parade cheer zones for spectators will be available at Fifth and Market Streets, 11th and Market Streets, and City Hall.

In connection with the parade route, several areas will be marked as no parking zones from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday:

Second Street from Chestnut Street to Arch Street Chestnut Street/Market Street Viaduct from Front Street to Market Street Front Street from Dock Street to Market Street

And others will be restricted to parking from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday:

North Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Vine Street John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Juniper Street to North Broad Street Arch Street from North Broad Street to 13th Street Race Street from North Broad Street to 13th Street Market Street from Front Street to Juniper Street Juniper Street from Market Street to John F. Kennedy Boulevard East Penn Square from South Broad Street to Market Street Broad Street from Chestnut Street to City Hall (east side)

Road closures also begin at 10 a.m. near the parade route. The following roads will be closed from 10 a.m. until the parade begins:

Second Street from Chestnut Street to Arch Street Chestnut Street/Market Street Viaduct from Front Street to Market Street Market Street from Third Street to Front Street Front Street from Walnut to Market will also be closed starting at 1 p.m.

Road closures continue at 4:30 p.m. The following areas will be closed from then until the conclusion of the parade:

Market Street from Front Street to City Hall Third Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street Fourth Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street Fifth Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street Sixth Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street Seventh Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street Eighth Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street Ninth Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street 10th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street 11th Street from Arch Street to Chestnut Street 12th Street from Vine Street to Chestnut Street 13th Street from Vine Street to Market Street Arch Street from 13th Street to Broad Street Race Street from Broad Street to 13th Street John F. Kennedy Boulevard from Market Street to 15th Street North Broad Street from JFK Boulevard to Vine Street City Hall area near South Broad, Chestnut, and Market Streets

All roads will be reopened no later than 9 p.m. Saturday, the city said in a statement.

SEPTA bus routes 5, 12, 17, 21, 33, 42, and 48 will be detoured away from the parade area from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Routes 4, 16, 23, 27, 31, 32, 38, 45, 47, 47M, 57, 61, and 124/125 will see detours from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.