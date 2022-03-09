Philadelphia’s vaccination rates are significantly lower than have been reported by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, the department acknowledged Wednesday. The incorrect rate was a result of data errors.

Most significantly, the number of younger children vaccinated in the city is almost 20 percentage points lower than has been reported. Just a third of Philadelphia’s 5 to 11 year olds have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, far fewer than the rate of more than half the Philadelphia Department of Public Health has been touting for weeks.

About 26% of those children are fully vaccinated, the health department announced in a news release Wednesday, marking the first time that number has been publicized.

About three fourths of Philadelphians 18 and older are fully vaccinated, less than the 82% that had been reported.

Older children’s vaccination rates were slightly overstated as well, the health department release reported. For all Philadelphians 12 and older, 75.4% are fully vaccinated, .6 percentage points lower than had been reported.

“No one is more disappointed than we are at this error, but we have corrected it and instituted new measures to ensure that any future problems are caught before they go live,” said Cheryl Bettigole, the city’s health commissioner.

The city did not clarify how the data errors happened, but said a more detailed explanation would come later Wednesday.

The health department first acknowledged its vaccination rate calculations were under review Friday after an Inquirer analysis raised questions about the accuracy of the pediatric vaccination rate, 53.6%, posted on the city’s COVID dashboard.

The news comes as children attended city schools unmasked for the first time in almost two years. Making masks optional brought mixed results in schools around the city. At one district high school, a teacher said most of her students were still wearing masks; only about 30% had opted to remove them. At an elementary school, most children’s masks were off. At both schools, some teachers chose to mask and some showed up maskless.

“The number of people who are testing positive for COVID in Philadelphia is rapidly approaching the lowest we’ve ever seen,” Bettigole said. “Because our case counts are so low, and dropping, we feel that it’s safe enough for people to go unmasked indoors, including in schools.

Health experts have said COVID case counts are so low presently a lower vaccination rate among children probably doesn’t represent a serious risk, but that inaccurate vaccination rates are an obstruction to knowing where efforts to get people doses should focus.