Water shutoffs resume in Philadelphia Wednesday after a pandemic moratorium that lasted two years. According to the Philadelphia Water Department, 451 residential customers are slated to lose water.

In resuming shutoffs, the Water Department cited the need to collect unpaid accounts to offset rising costs of chemicals and fuel needed to operate.

At the end of May, the city announced several changes to its shutoff policies as part of effort to improve “the economic well-being and health of all Philadelphians.” The changes give shutoff exemptions to customers enrolled in the Tiered Assistance Program or the Senior Citizen Discount program, as well as those who have applied for customer assistance. And an unpaid balance of $150 no longer gets customers a notice. Instead, the threshold stands at $1,000 or more.

Additionally, the Water Department hosted a series of virtual fairs, as well as an in-person event, throughout June where people could get help in enrolling in various assistance programs, including grants.

The department will continue a version of those 20-minute online appointments Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 26. Customers will need identification, proof of residence, proof of income, and their last water bill. Customers can sign up online.

According to the Water Department, it sent out more than 5,000 shutoff warnings in June.