Philadelphia woman charged in Ardmore man’s stabbing death

A Philadelphia woman has been charged with third-degree murder in the stabbing death of an Ardmore man, authorities said Tuesday.

Renee DiPietro, 70, is accused of killing Michael Sides after the 31-year-old confronted her son about a fight that happened earlier in the evening on June 10.

DiPietro was charged with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and possessing an instrument of a crime.

Police responded to the intersection of Cricket Avenue and Cricket Terrace around 1:30 a.m. that morning to find Sides unresponsive and bleeding heavily.

Authorities say DiPietro stabbed Sides after he attacked her son outside a local bar. Earlier that night, police said, DiPietro’s son had gotten into a confrontation with a friend of Sides.

Prosecutors say DiPietro stabbed Sides with a 16-inch blade she had concealed in her cane, then fled the scene without calling 911 for help.

Sides died around an hour later at the Lankenau Medical Center. The Montgomery County Coroner’s’s office concluded that he died of a single stab wound to the chest.

DiPietro is being held on $50,000 bail and will appear before a judge later this month.