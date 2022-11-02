Vikram Dewan, the Philadelphia Zoo’s longtime president credited with leading the way for award-winning, people- and animal-friendly innovations, increased community inclusion and more financial stability, plans to conclude his tenure in 2023.

“It’s been a wonderful 16 years I’ve been here, the best 16 years of my life, and I’ve made many, many wonderful friends. And yet, this time is the right time,” said Dewan, 68, in an interview.

The CEO doesn’t have a definite exit date.

“I’m a big believer in planned succession,” said Dewan, who is the zoo’s 14th president.

He said he has committed to the zoo’s board of directors to remain during their planned national search for his successor and the subsequent transition.

“The zoo is on the verge of doing some wonderful things, and I think a new leader will bring a new, fresh perspective,” he said.

Dewan’s zoo colleagues, meanwhile, are grateful for his support moving into their next phase and for all growth he has helped usher in, said Joanna McNeil Lewis, chair of the zoo’s board of directors.

“Vik has helped lead an incredible transformation of the zoo over the course of his tenure, and our organization, staff members and the countless families and individuals who visit from all over the world, even the city of Philadelphia, are better for it,” Lewis said in a statement. “He has been a truly insightful leader and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Among the zoo’s most notable achievements during Dewan’s leadership is Zoo360, a first-in-the-world network of animal trails that allows the zoo’s inhabitants to travel and explore across the campus. It was hailed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, as was KidZooU, the recreated children’s zoo and family education center.

The Centennial District Parking Garage was constructed to serve the zoo and surrounding community.

Dewan’s annual salary at the zoo was $412,000, according to a communications spokesperson.

Dewan said he takes pride in the innovations he and his staff have accomplished, but he also places a lot of value on the zoo’s new programs that have increased access and inclusive, especially for young people. Those include the Community Access Program which has provided free zoo access to over one million low-income youngsters, the neighborhood membership programs which provide free memberships to families, expanding the West Philly Scholars program to support local youth interested in careers in wildlife conservation, and creating the UNLESS Contest to challenge local students to create real solutions to environmental programs.

A regional president of the former Wachovia Bank (now Wells Fargo) before he became the zoo’s CEO, Dewan helped the zoo reduce its debt from $19.8 million when he took the helm to $10.3 million now, while growing the institution’s endowment from about $23 million to $42.2 million. Membership revenues increased from about $5.3 million to $7.5 million.

When Dewan’s time with the zoo is done, he said he would like to be of service in the areas of social and environmental justice. An animal lover, he and his wife brought their three children to the Philadelphia Zoo, and their ten grandchildren are big zoo fans. The Dewans now share their Overbrook home with a rescue Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and cats and kittens they foster.

During his time as the zoo’s president, Dewan said he’s developed a greater understanding of the perils and challenges impacting creatures across the world, as well as a fuller appreciation for the work done on the behalf of wildlife by the zoo’s staff and their colleagues working in the field.

“Being able to get closer to those issues in the years I’ve been here has been one of the real joys for me,” said Dewan, “and given me a deep respect for the work that’s happening here.”