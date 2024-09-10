Presidental debate in Philly: Traffic, road closures ahead of Trump-Harris faceoff

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will both travel to Philadelphia tonight to face off in their first presidential debate ahead of Election Day.

The debate will take place in Center City at the National Constitution Center, which has been surrounded by barricades ahead of tonight’s event, scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Philly police will deploy “a significant number of resources” in Center City around the National Constitution Center to manage crowds and traffic, city officials said. Officers will also be tasked with maintaining order, as police anticipate protests ahead of the debate.

Here’s everything to know about the debate, traffic impacts and more.

When is the presidential debate?

The presidential debate between Harris and Trump will take place at the National Constitution Center in Center City Philadelphia. It’s scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. and run for about an hour and a half.

ABC News is hosting the debate, which will be moderated by World News Tonight anchor David Muir and World News Tonight Sunday anchor Linsey Davis. It will also air on every major broadcast network and cable news channel, and stream across a host of surfaces.

The last time Philadelphia hosted a presidential debate was 1976, when President Gerald R. Ford faced Georgia Gov. Jimmy Carter at the Walnut Street Theatre, which is probably best remembered for its 27 minutes of silence due to a tech issue.

Philadelphia also hosted a Democratic primary debate between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton during the 2008 election, which, like tonight’s event, took place at the National Constitutional Center.

Philly traffic impacts to know for the presidential debate

If you’re worried about traffic in and around the National Constitution Center Tuesday night, you’re probably better off just avoiding the area.

As with any visit from Harris or Trump, there will be rolling closures on I-95 and I-676 to and from Philadelphia International Airport as they make their way to Center City and depart later this evening.

The eastbound lanes on the Ben Franklin Bridge from I-676 into New Jersey will be closed following rush hour tonight for the duration of the debate. The westbound lanes into Philadelphia are expected to remain open, but officials said they could close the highway if necessary.

In addition to the debate, the Phillies are hosting the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park at 6:40 p.m., which means more cars on the road Tuesday evening.

“Expect residual delays on surrounding roadways,” city officials said.

Road closures in Philadelphia

The following road closures will be in effect until the event area is cleared, which is expected Wednesday:

Arch Street from 4th Street to 7th Street Race Street from 4th Street to 8th Street 5th Street to the entrance for the Ben Franklin Bridge, which will close eastbound after rush hour into New Jersey 6th Street to Callowhill Street 7th Street to the Vine Street Expressway

Debate will also impact SEPTA

The road closures in Center City will also affect several SEPTA bus routes Tuesday.

Buses will skip Market Street stops from 5th Street to 7th Street in both directions due to barricades blocking the sidewalks, the agency announced.

In addition, several SEPTA bus routes will be detoured from their normal routes beginning Tuesday morning. SEPTA has a full list of bus detours on its website.

The Market-Frankford Line will continue to stop at the 5th Street Station, but the west side will be closed during the day Tuesday.