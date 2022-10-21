When I moved to Philly in 2007, a colleague at my former paper asked me if I liked sports.

“Not really,” I said.

“Well if you’re moving to Philadelphia, you’re not going to have a choice,” he said.

I was kind of offended. Living in rural towns and growing up in a family that didn’t watch sports, I’d managed to stave off fandom and, frankly, I didn’t understand it. I couldn’t believe a city would change my mind.

Obviously, I didn’t know Philly.

A little more than a year later, the Phillies started their 2008 World Series run and I saw the city come alive and come together in ways I’d never experienced before — here, or anywhere. Conversations with strangers became even more frequent; talking trash became an art form; and everyone was in a good mood.

But it wasn’t until I was sent to cover Phillies fans at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay that I fell in love; not so much with the team, but with the fans.

Phillies fans I spoke to were hilariously heated that Rays fans weren’t fired up like they were.

“Where are we . . . at the library? It’s the World Series, kids,” one said. “It’s great being down here, but it’s not the same as being in Philly.”

“I try talking crap and they’re just like, ‘Good luck to your team,’” another said. “What’s that about?”

Phillies fans wanted them to have fun with the rivalry, take pride in their own team, and more than anything, they wanted to go up against a fan base that was equally as passionate as their own.

But the truth is, there may not be a fan base anywhere that’s as passionate and dedicated as Philly’s.

When the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, I walked with fans on South Broad Street from XFinity Live! to City Hall and saw strangers dancing and singing together in the street, fans banging on pots and pans, and people sobbing with joy in each other’s arms.

Yes, some fans did things that night the entire city wants to forget, but overall, I’ve never experienced so much unbridled joy shared by so many people at one time. It was intoxicating, and I was completely sober.

I may not love sports, but I do love seeing the people in the city I love so happy. I like how “Go Iggles!” or “Go Phils!” become standard greetings and farewells; I’m here for all the memes and t-shirts about Philly pride; and I love seeing this city, which is often divided about so many things, uniting behind a common cause.

What I didn’t understand about fandom that I get now — that I get because of all of you — is that it’s about being a part of something bigger than yourself.

I’ve chased that feeling my whole life and only found it a few places: the night sky, the open ocean, and right here, in Philadelphia.

Over the years, I’ve tried to be a good fan, but the time commitment, emotional investment, and heartache proved too much for me.

That is, until this week, when I pulled out my 14-year-old Phillies gear and my green “Grease those poles, all the poles,” shirt from the bottom of my drawer. On Tuesday, I even found myself toggling between the Phillies and Flyers games.

I realized I’ve bought the ticket to take a ride on the bandwagon again.

But should I be allowed back on?

I posed my question to diehard Philly fans on Twitter: “How do you feel about bandwagon fans?”

Of the hundreds who answered, the sentiment was almost universal: Welcome aboard.

“I will drive the bandwagon and make multiple stops along the way to pick up anyone who wants to ride along,” wrote Robert Cowie, 37, a Mayfair native who lives in Royersford.

Eric Fink, 30, of Northeast Philly, a member of the Finks Hoagies family and host of the City Pigeons podcast about Philly fandom, said: “The more the merrier.”

“It’s the City of Brotherly Love isn’t it? Just put on some gear and have some fun,” he wrote. “Life is too short for us not all to enjoy these moments together. LETS GO PHILSBIRDSSIXERSFLYERSUNION.”

For a fan base that’s often demonized as one of the worst in the country, the responses confirmed my own experiences: Philly fans are hilariously honest, warmly welcoming, and ready to invite you to the party.

Several people pointed out true fans often start as bandwagoners and that the stadiums are much more fun (and intimidating) when they’re full.

I was given a few rules for bandwagon fans though:

Be honest about your bandwagon status. Don’t try to front like you’ve been following all season. Don’t trash talk the team, the players, or the fans. You haven’t earned it. Don’t be that person that gives Philly fans a bad name.

While they welcome bandwagon fans, the diehards said newcomers will never know the joy and elation that comes with winning after enduring years of loss and pain. And they’re right.

I’m aware of the lows you’ve all been through and I’m so happy to see you so happy now. I may never scream as loud or jump as high as you do, but I am honored to scream and jump beside you.

So, LET’S GO PHILSBIRDSSIXERSFLYERSUNION!