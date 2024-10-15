Everything you need to know about the 2024 Philly Bike Ride, a social and advocacy-driven event

Once the corral gates open and thousands of cyclists unleash onto Philadelphia’s car-free streets, Center City will resemble Copenhagen or Utrecht during rush hour.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, around 6,000 bike riders will hit the Philly streets for the third annual Philly Bike Ride, a 20-mile (or 7.6-mile) social bike ride meant to highlight the need for better biking accessibility for local residents and promote bike safety.

Sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the event also benefits the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia as proceeds from each rider pass go to the nonprofit.

“We are thrilled to see the growth of this event as it becomes a tradition that both locals and visitors look forward to each year,” said Chris Browne, managing director of the Philly Bike Ride. “This event showcases the accessibility and joy of biking for everyone. We can’t wait to see families, friends, and cycling enthusiasts come together to experience the beauty of the city this October.”

A photo of Barbara Friedes rests against a tree during a vigil on the 1800 block of Spruce Street in Philadelphia, on Sunday, July 21, 2024. Philly Bike Action held a vigil for Barbara Friedes and other cyclists killed. Friedes, a CHOP resident, was killed while biking on Spruce Street earlier in the week. Read more David Maialetti / Staff Photographer

The event’s mission strikes a chord with many cyclists in Philadelphia, especially in light of the tragic July 17 hit-and-run incidents. On that day, 30-year-old CHOP resident and future pediatric oncologist Barbara Freides was killed while riding her bike, while a 26-year-old woman was hit in Germantown while crossing the street, and a man in his 50s was struck while standing on a corner in Kensington.

On Sunday night, a 42-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in North Philadelphia.

Here is everything you need to know about Philadelphia’s largest social and advocacy-driven bike riding event, The 2024 Philly Bike Ride.

Intermediate bicyclist prepare for the Philly Bike Ride 2023 along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway near the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday morning, October 14, 2023. The event celebrated cycling and riding in the the city in a car-free environment. Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Registration

There’s still time to participate in the Philly Bike Ride. Anyone ages three years and older can register at phillybikeride.com.

Adult pass: $79 (ages 18+) Youth pass: $40 (ages 8-17) College pass: $25 (with valid College ID) Rent & Ride: $94 (ages 8+) (limited) Pass & Jersey: $145 (ages 8+) (limited) VIP pass: $175 (First at starting line, VIP lounge, free backpack, food, and more) (limited)

Riders and companions ages three to seven ride for free. All youth riders need to be accompanied by a parent at all times during the ride. Information for Philly Bike Riders can be found at phillybikeride.com.

The Philly Bike Ride returns on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. Read more Philly Bike Ride

Start time & Route

The Philly Bike Ride starts at 7:30 a.m. on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th and 22nd Streets near Logan Square and finishes at the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps.

The route will loop around Center City, passing City Hall, Reading Terminal Market, Race Street Pier, Penn’s Landing, the Italian Market, and Graduate Hospital before returning to the museum area. Riders will then head along the Schuylkill River onto Kelly Drive and the Schuylkill River Trail, ride north to the Falls Bridge, cross onto MLK Drive, and finish back at the Art Museum steps.

Along the route, riders will encounter the city’s famous sightseeing attractions, live music and performances, and snacks and samples from partners.

A map of the 20-mile Philly Bike Ride route in 2024. A 7.6 mile circuit is also available with indicators along the route. Read more (Courtesy of Philly Bike Ride)

Weather

The National Weather Service and Accuweather expect a sunny Saturday morning with highs near 70 and a mild breeze.

Finish Festival, New Belgium Beer Garden, and Food Trucks

From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the “Finish Festival” will take place at Eakins Oval in front of the Art Museum, featuring live music, merch shops, a New Belgium Beer Garden, Shake Shack, and full a lineup of food trucks.

Bike racks and fixtures will be provided to safely secure bikes while enjoying the festival, but bike locks aren’t supplied.

Philly Bike Ride 2023 participants ride in the intersection of 4th and Race Street’s in Old City on Saturday morning, October 14, 2023. The event celebrated cycling and riding in the the city in a car-free environment Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Road closures

On Saturday, Oct. 19, these streets, roads, and bridges in Philadelphia will be closed for the Philly Bide Ride:

Eakins Oval from 3:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Ben Franklin Pkwy. from Eakins Oval to 20th St. from 3:30 a.m. to noon. Kelly Drive from Spring Garden St. to 25th St. from 3:30 a.m. noon. Ben Franklin Pkwy. from 20th St. to N. 15th St. from 6:30 a.m. 10:00 a.m. Arch St. from Ben Franklin Pkwy. to N. 15th St. from 6:30 a.m. 8:45 a.m. N. 15th St. from Arch St. to S. Penn Square from 6:30 a.m. 9 a.m. Penn Square from N. 15th St. to Market St. 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Market St. from Penn Square to 5th St. from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. 5th St. from Market St. to Race St. from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Race St. from 5th St. to N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. from Race St. to Christian St. from 6:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Christian St. from N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. to S. 22nd St. form 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. 22nd St. from Christian St. to Ben Franklin Pkwy. from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Kelly Drive from 25th St. to Falls Bridge from 6:30 a.m. to noon. Falls Bridge from Kelly Dr. to MLK Dr. from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. MLK Dr. from Falls Bridge to Black Rd. from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Parking restrictions

On Saturday, Oct. 19, there will be no parking allowed on these streets:

Ben Franklin Pkwy. from 22nd St. to 16th St. from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. Logan Square from 18th St. to 19th St. from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. Arch St. from 16th St. to 15th St. from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. N. 15th St. from Arch St. to Market St. from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. Market St. from 6th St. to Penn Square from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. Penn Square from Market St. to 15th St. from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. Race St. from 5th St. to N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. from 12:01 a.m. to 10 a.m. Christian St. from N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. to S. 22nd St. from 12:01 a.m. to 11 a.m. 22nd St. from Christian St. to Ben Franklin Pkwy. from 12:01 a.m. to 11 a.m. Art Museum Dr. from Ben Franklin Pkwy. to Pennsylvania Ave. from 12:01 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spring Garden St. from Pennsylvania Ave. to Kelly Dr. from 12:01 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here’s The Inquirer guide on what to do if your car is “courtesy towed” by PPA and Police if you’re parked on a restricted street.

Philly Bike Ride 2023 participants turn onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 22nd Street on Saturday morning, October 14, 2023. The event celebrated cycling and riding in the the city in a car-free environment Read more Yong Kim / Staff Photographer

Public transportation