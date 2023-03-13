The can’t-miss interview series of the Philly mayor’s race took place on this pastor’s Facebook

There’s a can’t-miss interview series featuring nearly every candidate for Philadelphia mayor, and it didn’t happen on television or on a Center City stage. It was on Facebook live.

The Rev. Alyn E. Waller, the longtime senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church in East Mount Airy, interviewed nearly all of the 10 candidates running for Philadelphia mayor in conversations that have garnered dozens of comments and been widely viewed. His questions touched on public safety, economics, racial justice, and integrity.

Waller leads one of the city’s largest churches, with about 15,000 members. One of the city’s most well-known clergy members, he began hosting conversations with political candidates last year and streamed them on social media as a way to engage voters.

The pastor said he doesn’t intend to endorse in the mayor’s race. Cherelle Parker, one of the candidates and a former City Council member, attends church at Enon.

The Inquirer talked with Waller about the purpose of his interview series and how it’s gone this election cycle. Our conversation below has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

You’ve interviewed almost all the candidates running for mayor. Will you endorse one of them?

I’m more concerned about voter turnout and voter engagement. I think everybody running has their pros and cons. I’ve been pretty engaged — I just don’t endorse. I did this with the governor, I did it with the senators. I invite everyone, and whoever shows up, I interview. My whole concern is that we need a more informed and engaged electorate in general.

What this city needs is more than just a new mayor. Politics don’t work if it’s just about campaign politics. It’s about governance. It’s about “we the people.” And it’s about keeping people engaged after the election.

Is it harder to get people interested in the mayor’s race as opposed to a high-profile Senate election?

There’s this old adage that familiarity breeds contempt. If you’re running, and you were on City Council, you’ve got some explaining to do. I think that makes it difficult, because you have necessarily been a part of the problem, and now you’re claiming to be a part of the answer. I think that makes it harder for people.

You don’t seem to push back much or debate the candidates. What’s the philosophy behind that?

In so many interviews, you hear the spin of the moderator, and so a candidate may come away feeling that they did not have the opportunity to tell the people who they are and what they’re about. I’m going to give you room to help us understand why you’re running.

I don’t feel the need to have to prove my political prowess. I was a bit more engaging with Helen Gym, simply because I felt that her hypocrisy was just so out front that my own integrity would be called into question if I didn’t ask her about it.

Right, you interviewed her after she attended an event at the Union League. She apologized and said she was “ashamed” of the pain it caused. What did you think of her response?

I don’t think it flies. I think it lacked integrity. The bottom line is, it was seven days after she was blasting them. That speaks volumes. Period.

In anything that we do, whatever the office, whatever the job, an employer is hiring a human being first. So we’re looking for character first, quality second, and chemistry third. Who are you? What can you do? Do you fit our system? And character means something, I still believe. And so that was a problem. It was a neon red flag.

Note: Gym said in a statement: “I’ve made clear that my attendance at the [General Building Contractors Association] event sent the wrong message and apologized.” She said she has “a 30 year track record of fighting policies of hate and exclusion.” Watch the exchange between Waller and Gym here.

What else surprised you about the interviews?

I asked a question of every candidate: Would you promise not to run a negative campaign? When Allan Domb says yes, he promises to do that, and then puts out a commercial that’s bashing the present mayor, that’s a lie. He lied to me in front of people. Now, that’s not me being for or against. I’m just calling balls and strikes.

Just run a solid campaign and tell us what you’re about and not run negative stuff. They all promised to do that. So wherever you see a campaign getting involved in negative campaigning against someone else, that means that person lied.

Note: During Waller’s interview, Domb said he would “absolutely” run a positive campaign but also said he may highlight “differences of opinions on policies.” His campaign manager, Rashad Taylor, said in a statement that “it is no lie to be clear about the change the city needs and that Allan will be a different mayor than Jim Kenney. ... Allan has pointed out his clear policy differences with Mayor Kenney and why Allan will provide new leadership on public safety.” Watch the exchange here.

What is a pastor’s role in politics, and where do you draw the line?

I have a responsibility to remind people that our Christianity plays out in a public square. Jesus was a political figure. I try to center on voter information, voter registration, voter education. And I speak to the issues, and then those who hear my voice can look at different candidates and see where they are on the issues.

The church is still a major institution in the Black community. I’ve now been a pastor in this area coming on 29 years. The people have had time to see what’s right and wrong with me. I am what you see.

What’s the message you want the next mayor to send to the city?

This is still a great city. And that’s my hope. With all that’s gone wrong in Philadelphia, it’s still a great place. There are still great people who are the majority. The bad stuff gets in the press. But I still believe in Philly. And it’s worth fighting for.