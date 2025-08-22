Here’s the route for the 2025 Philly Naked Bike Ride

The Philly Naked Bike Ride returns to the city’s streets Saturday, as cyclists hit the road for the 12-mile-long, bare-as-you-dare event’s 16th edition.

This year’s ride is slated to begin at 5 p.m. at Lemon Hill in Fairmount Park, and will feature a different route than past incarnations. The trek will take riders east past the Divine Lorraine on North Broad, south down to City Hall, over to the Liberty Bell, and down past South Street to Tasker Street before heading back north. It wraps up at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, just a short distance from where it all starts.

The route overall, organizers noted on social media, is positioned a bit north of past runs. Lemon Hill, however, has been used as the ride’s starting point in the past, most recently in 2023 and 2022.

Pre-ride festivities, including the traditional body painting session, start at 2 p.m. Public restrooms are available at Lloyd Hall, about a fifth of a mile away from Lemon Hill, organizers said.

An annual event, the Philly Naked Bike Ride arrived in the city in 2009 as a four-mile course that attracted about 400 riders. These days, it usually brings out several thousand participants to the clothing-optional event. There is no fee or registration required.

The ride is designed to promote cycling advocacy, mutual aid, fuel-conscious consumption, and body positivity, but organizers note online that nudity is not required to join in. A code of conduct on the event’s website notes runs down the day’s rules, and says that the ride is to be “safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

“Ultimately, one of the goals of the Philly Naked Bike Ride is to desexualize nudity and to encourage everyone to embrace nudity as a normal, enjoyable way of life,” the code of conduct reads. “Following this policy will help further this goal and teach all of us how to be better people in general.”