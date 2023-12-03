Hundreds rally for Gaza in Philly, stop to protest outside Goldie falafel shop

Hundreds of protesters marched through Center City and University City to show their support for Gaza and demand a permanent cease-fire. It’s the latest in sustained local efforts aiming to call attention to the war and its fallout.

Protesters were critical of some local businesses, including Goldie in Center City, an Israeli-style falafel shop. Goldie is part of the CookNSolo group, which is co-owned by Israeli-born Michael Solomonov. Last month, a small group protested outside CookNSolo’s Laser Wolf in Fishtown, and in October, an Instagram post by the Philly Palestine Coalition called for a boycott of several Philadelphia restaurants, including CookNSolo’s.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro responded to a video of protestors chanting in front of Goldie, calling the stop in front of the business a “blatant act of antisemitism — not a peaceful protest.”

“A restaurant was targeted and mobbed because its owner is Jewish and Israeli,” said Shapiro on X, formerly Twitter, adding he’s reached out to owner Solomonov to share his support.

“I can’t believe I even have to say this but targeting businesses simply because they’re Jewish owned is despicable. Philadelphia stands against this sort of harassment and hate,” said U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle on X.

Led by the Philly Palestine Coalition, protesters also marched through Center City chanting “while you’re watching, bombs are dropping” to Eagles fans in bars.

Some weekend revelers and shoppers were supportive of the message, stepping out to cheer or take a video. Others were less receptive. One driver threw a plastic bottle at protesters because they were blocking traffic.

The demonstration comes at the heels of a weeklong cease-fire that allowed for the exchange of Palestinian prisoners and Israeli hostages who had been captured during the Hamas attacks of Oct. 7. That truce ended Friday.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 200 Palestinians have been killed since Friday. The ministry estimates the total death toll since the start of the war now exceeds 15,200. Israel’s Foreign Ministry says about 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7.

Protesters in Philly Sunday included families, people of various faiths, and a range of nationalities.

Marzieh, who didn’t want to give her last name over safety concerns, said she made the 30-minute drive from South Jersey with her three young children and husband. The 38-year-old Iranian said Sunday was her fourth protest supporting a cease-fire; the family traveled to New York City and Washington, D.C., for other protests.

“We couldn’t live our normal life,” she said. “We’re following the news. Nowadays, it’s getting so horrible. We thought this was a way we could show our sadness.”

The family marched in a long line holding hands.

Protesters like Philly resident Mary Pred, 27, marched alone. She held a sign that read “Jews for free Palestine.”

Raised to support Israel, Pred said she didn’t know much about the relationship between Israel and the Palestinian territories until the latest conflict. Since then, Pred has attended about 10 demonstrations denouncing the war.

“Israel doesn’t stand for all Jews,” she said. “I would hope other Jews recognize they could be safe and free without the apartheid ethnostate.”

The march took demonstrators through the heart of the University of Pennsylvania’s campus, where protesters accused Penn, Drexel University, and Swarthmore College of being complicit in the ongoing war.

The war has become a flashpoint on college campuses for supporters of the Palestinian territories and Israel.

The protesters also made their way to 40th and Market streets, the site of the University City Townhomes. The homes served as affordable housing for more than 40 years but after a yearslong fight, demolition is slated to begin before the end of the year.

Nada Abuasi, one of the event organizers, said townhome residents and Palestinians have a connection, both having been victims of displacement.

“We intend to show that we’re very united,” she said of ending the protest at the Townhomes.

Protest organizers vowed to keep speaking out in support of Gaza. Next weekend, there are plans to bus Philadelphians to Harrisburg for a statewide protest calling for a cease-fire.

The night ended largely without incident, save for some incidents of graffiti in University City calling for a “free Gaza.” Police, who helped quell the tempers of frustrated drivers stuck in traffic, said no arrests were made as a result of the march.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.