Fired Philly cop Ryan Pownall, whose murder case in controversial shooting was dismissed by judge, can get job back, arbitrator rules

An arbitrator has ruled that the city must reinstate Ryan Pownall to his former job as a Philadelphia police officer — 1 ½ years after a judge dismissed criminal charges, including third-degree murder, that were filed against Pownall for the on-duty 2017 shooting death of David Jones.

Roosevelt Poplar, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, the union that represents Philadelphia police officers, said in a statement Thursday that the arbitrator ruled that Pownall is also entitled to full back pay and seniority.

The union “and fellow officers stood in solidarity with Pownall and his family throughout this entire ordeal. We’re happy to see Pownall reinstated to his job and he looks forward to protecting this great city,” Poplar said.

A police department spokesperson referred questions to the city’s Law Department. A city spokesperson could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

Pownall, who is white, was accused of shooting Jones, a 30-year-old Black man who was carrying a gun when the officer stopped him for illegally riding a dirt bike on a city street. As the two scuffled over the weapon, Jones fled, and Pownall shot him in the back, police said.

District Attorney Larry Krasner has long sought to emphasize his commitment to prosecuting wrongdoing by police, so it was regarded as a significant step that Pownall was the first city officer to face a potential murder trial over an on-duty shooting in two decades.

However, Common Pleas Court Judge Barbara A. McDermott, in her October 2022 dismissal of all charges against Pownall, ruled that the District Attorney’s Office failed to provide proper legal instructions to a grand jury on how and when officers are legally justified in firing their weapons.

McDermott also criticized prosecutors for what she said were a series of errors, adding that if a defense attorney had behaved in a similar fashion before her, “I would declare them incompetent.”

Krasner indicated at the time that his office might refile charges against Pownall.

“This case is not over,” Krasner said in 2022 after the judge’s ruling.

Court records show that Pownall has no criminal charges pending.

Pownall filed a federal lawsuit against Krasner as well as the assigned prosecutor in his case, and the city, alleging that his civil rights were violated.

Last June, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit and Pownall appealed.