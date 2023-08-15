The Philadelphia Zoo names its first Black woman president

The Philadelphia Zoo has chosen a new president. She will be the first Black person and the first woman to lead America’s first zoo.

Jo-Elle Mogerman, the director of the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park in Missouri since 2019, will take the helm as the zoo’s president and CEO on October 30, Philly officials announced Tuesday. She succeeds current president Vikram Dewan, who announced he was stepping down from his over-16 year tenure late last year. As he promised, Dewan, a popular steward of the zoo, will remain initially to help Mogerman in her transition, a spokesperson said.

Mogerman will become the 15th president in the 164-year history of the Philadelphia Zoo.

“As we launched our national search at the beginning of the year, we embarked on a journey to find the very best person to lead our forward-thinking organization. Dr. Mogerman’s impressive career and accomplishments speak for themselves, but it was her clear commitment to community, animal welfare, staff development and operational excellence that made her the right fit for our renowned zoo,” said Joanna McNeil Lewis, chair of the zoo’s board of directors.

As director of the Saint Louis WildCare Park, which is set to open in 2027, Mogerman has been leading the planning and development of the 425-acre, $230 million project. Before that, she was vice-president of learning and community at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium and served about 14 years in leadership roles at Illinois’ Brookfield Zoo.

“I look forward to leading Philadelphia’s exceptional team to advance the zoo’s mission and further its impact on the region while also contributing to conservation in ways that are meaningful locally, regionally and nationally,” said Mogerman in a statement.

“There’s a lot of amazing work underway at Philadelphia Zoo,” she added, “and together with the community and the zoo team, I am certain we will catapult the nation’s first zoo into a model for zoos of the future.”

After obtaining her bachelor’s degree in biology from Macalester College in St Paul, Mogerman earned a master’s degree in conservation biology from the University of Minnesota and a doctorate in biology from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Mogerman’s colleagues in St. Louis wished her well.

“To say it’s been a privilege to work with Dr. Mogerman is an understatement,” said Dwight Scott, president and CEO of the Saint Louis Zoo. “She’s a strategic leader and visionary, a dedicated conservationist and a tremendous project manager and problem solver. While she’ll be missed here in St. Louis, we look forward to partnering with her and her colleagues in Philadelphia.”

Said out-going Philadelphia Zoo president Dewan: “I am excited to support Jo-Elle as she takes the helm. She will undoubtedly foster a bright future for our zoo.”

This is a developing story.