With the launch of the second PHL Gaming conference, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas says Philly can be the home of the gaming industry

Can Philadelphia become the future home of the gaming industry? The PHL Gaming conference is making the case for it.

On Tuesday, City Council Majority Whip Isaiah Thomas and Philadelphia tech leaders announced the second annual PHL Gaming. The event, taking place on Sept. 14 at Localhost Philly, 401 N. Broad St., will bring together Philadelphia’s gaming community for panel discussions with industry professionals, a video game and tech expo, and gaming competitions. Free tickets are available on eventbrite.com and through phlgaming.com.

Thomas, whose office has hosted a series of Tech Town Hall discussions that will help inform the event, said he believes Philadelphia can become a hub for the gaming industry.

“When you look at different industries all across the country, gaming is one of the few industries that really doesn’t have a home,” he said. His office will also hold a future City Council hearing on tech and gaming initiatives.

While the video game industry is currently struggling with layoffs and studio closures as AI replaces jobs, it remains nearly a $200 billion sector. Most of the big American gaming studios are located on the West Coast, but Philadelphia still has its own community of independent game developers.

“We have the talent. No question about it. We have great spaces and great businesses already. I think it’s just a matter of government making it a priority and utilizing some of the things that only Philadelphia has. Our unique landmarks, our unique spaces, our unique scenes, to be able to marry that with the gaming community and offer an experience that no other city can,” Thomas told The Inquirer.

Last year’s event welcomed over 100 participants, and Thomas said he hopes the event continues to grow through this year and beyond. By 2026, when Philadelphia hosts the World Cup, the MLB All-Star Game, and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas’ goal is for PHL Gaming to also be recognized as one of the signature events attracting people to the city.

Thomas and the other partners supporting PHL Gaming are especially interested in engaging Philly’s youth gamers, and exposing them to career pathways in esports, game development, and other tech roles.

» READ MORE: You can now borrow video games from the Free Library of Philadelphia

“This is a really great thing where we can start to get kids engaged in gaming and things that they care about at a really early age,” said Danae Mobley, CEO of Coded by Kids and Executive Director of 1Philadelphia, a coalition of tech stakeholders working to make Philly’s tech scene more equitable and supportive of its underrepresented members.

“We see immense potential in the city’s youth to lead the future of technology, artificial intelligence, and gaming,” said Winton Steward, head of government affairs and public policy at Google.

“The future of technology and gaming is not just about creating the next big thing. It’s about fostering an environment where creativity can thrive, inclusivity and education intersect. And by supporting initiatives like PHL Gaming Conference, we aim to inspire and equip the young minds to explore and excel in technology and gaming,” Steward said.

Nicodemus Madehdou, the founder and CEO of JumpButton Studio, a gaming and animation company focused on boosting education and diversity in both industries, immigrated to the U.S. from Liberia when he was 9 years old. He made his first American friend through gaming, and wanted to build a career in the field. But Madehdou had to navigate his career on his own, and said that he wishes he had the support that Philadelphia now can offer people like him.

“It was just problem-solving and not truly understanding what was available to me from an ecosystem here in Philadelphia ... it’s easy to get caught up in just enjoying the craft people make and playing day after day and not truly realizing I could be making money while I play,” he told The Inquirer.

Madehdou said that events like PHL Gaming are important steps to giving the next generation of gaming professionals the guidance they need.

“It’s exciting to see it now create a much bigger platform that we can utilize to empower all of their voices in such a massive way,” he said.