At The Jade Forest, a one-of-a-kind plant shop in Philadelphia’s Bella Vista neighborhood, plant lovers don’t just buy the potted greenery on offer.

They adopt them.

When customers make a purchase at the shop at the corner of 7th and Bainbridge Streets, they’re given an “Adoption Agreement.”

“I will name my plant after me,” the agreement begins.

“I will provide what I need: water, sunshine, fresh air, food, rotation and songs of love.”

And in the event that’s no longer possible, the owner promises to provide a foster “plarent” to care for their leafy friend.

It’s all about love — self-love as well plant-love, explains Zee Morrissey, who owns the shop with her daughter Kacey Morrissey.

“I think the healing of the world is going to require that each of us knows we’re surrounded by life,” said Zee, 72, “and honoring and loving that life.”

So far, The Jade Forest’s customers seem to be loving the adoption idea. Although the agreement is purely voluntary, the Morrisseys say most people gladly fill it out, and many write their contact information on the back. Zee said she is thinking about having a plant lovers’ gathering, perhaps a picnic, later in the year.

“There’s a plant community in Philadelphia that has really exploded over the last few years,” said Kacey, 32, who is director of analytics for a data firm.

Growing up on Long Island, Kacey said her mom would give plants to friends; that’s where the adoption agreement idea came from. Zee had a plant store then, too, the original Jade Forest on Sayville, L.I.

Kacey and Zee came to share a passion for plants. In the light-filled loft apartment that Kacey has lived in since 2019 over what is now their shop, she grows all the greenery they sell, some from clippings of plants they’ve had for years.

Zee moved to Philly in May; mother and daughter wanted to be closer to each other. On July 1, they opened The Jade Forest.

They have other plans, too. In addition to the plants that they hope to also offer via Instagram @jadeforestphilly, they intend to sell thrift and vintage clothing at the shop — another shared passion — and donate the proceeds to the Innocence Project, which helps people wrongly convicted of crimes.

In the meantime, Zee is happily settling into her new city.

“It’s falling in love all day long,” she said. “I love the people.”

“Every day, at least once a day, she had tears in her eyes, telling me she’s so grateful that she’s here in Philadelphia with me,” said Kasey. “Mama Zee is exactly where she needs to be. She’s just so happy to be in a city where everyone is so friendly and kind and open.”

And the adoption agreement seems to be helping to spread that joy around.

“The agreement makes people happy in that moment in time when they’re at the counter,” said Zee. “They see it, and they smile. They laugh. I really believe that’s our function in this world — to make happy.”