Philadelphia Gas Works did not find any natural gas leaks in the vicinity of a Port Richmond block where an explosion on New Year’s Day injured five people and left three homes destroyed, according to a Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission statement released Wednesday.

In its statement, PUC made clear the information is preliminary and could change as the investigation continues. The investigation into the explosion could take up to a year or longer to complete.

But the initial findings address some resident concerns. Longtime residents in the neighborhood recalled a 1999 explosion — a suspected gas leak — blocks from 3500 Miller Street. Residents also worried their homes might be sitting on one of the city’s aging, brittle gas mains. While no leaks have been found yet, the condition of the mains remains unclear.

According to PUC, there are two PGW mains in front of the damaged homes but “integrity tests” run by the gas company found no leaks in the vicinity. These tests, however, are slated to continue at the affected homes as investigators continue to get access.

The PUC’s Safety Division is working with the Fire Marshall and other agencies to review potential state and federal safety regulations with the cooperation of PGW. The Philadelphia Fire Department and Office of Emergency Management have been responding to the incident along with PECO.

Residents should file claims with their homeowner and auto insurance carriers, as well as PGW, according to the city.

City officials and a PGW representative will be at a community meeting hosted by the Port Richmond On Patrol And Civic Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Staff writer Ryan Briggs contributed to this report.