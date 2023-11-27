Prisoner escapes police custody at Jefferson Hospital in Center City

A man escaped police custody at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Center City Philadelphia Monday morning and remains at large, according to police.

Police said they arrested Richard Renzo early Monday morning on a warrant for grand larceny from New York. He was also wanted on an open probation warrant in Philadelphia.

Renzo was taken to Jefferson Hospital to treat an injury the say occurred prior to his arrest, which he fled wearing a hospital gown or shirt around 6 a.m.

Officials at Jefferson Hospital did not respond to a request for contact.

Police described Renzo as having brown hair and a thin build. Anyone with information is asked to contact contact Central Detectives at 215-686-3093 or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.