Protestors block traffic and descend upon Drexel’s quad to erect a new encampment

In an unexpected move Saturday night, Pro-Palestinian demonstrators erected an encampment in the heart of the Drexel University campus, adding a new target to the growing encampment movement that has swept the region in recent weeks.

Amid heavy rainfall, hundreds marched from Center City to University City to commemorate the mass expulsion of Palestinians during the 1948 “Nakba.” While the march paused to block traffic at 33rd and Market Streets, a group of protesters began setting up tents on Drexel’s nearby Academic Quadrangle, also known as the Korman Family Quad.

At around 6:45 p.m., hundreds of protesters descended on the college green and locked arms in a circle while demonstrators erected more than a dozen tents. Lawn chairs and tables were also set up to create a barrier around the crowd.

Echoing the rallying cry at encampment protests from the neighboring Penn campus, the crowd directed chants toward Drexel leaders to “disclose and divest” from any military-related spending.

Officers from Drexel University and the Philadelphia Police Department were on scene but had not intervened on the encampment as of 7 p.m. A representative for Drexel University did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday night.

Inquirer reporter Susan Snyder contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.