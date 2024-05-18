Police took 19 into custody as demonstrators attempted to seize a Penn campus building Friday night

Nineteen pro-Palestinian protesters, including six University of Pennsylvania students, were taken into police custody on Friday night when they attempted to occupy a campus building, the school said Saturday.

Twelve were issued citations, for failure to disperse and failure to follow police commands, then later released. Seven remain in custody awaiting felony charges, including one for allegedly assaulting a police officer.

The brief encampment inside Fisher-Bennett Hall came a week after Philadelphia and campus police disbanded another that lasted about two weeks and led to 33 arrests.

On Saturday, school officials painted a picture of plans for a prolonged takeover.

Once Fisher-Bennett Hall was clear, the university said, Penn police found lock-picking tools and homemade metal shields fashioned from oil drums. Exit doors had been secured with zip-ties and barbed wire, and barricaded with metal chairs and desks. Windows were covered with newspaper and cardboard, and bicycle racks and metal chairs were found blocking outside entrances, the school said.

“Penn remains focused on maintaining the safety and security of our campus,” the university said in a statement on Saturday.

The new, short-lived encampment came as Penn marks alumni weekend, and with the main university graduation ceremony scheduled for Monday at Franklin Field.

At about 8 p.m. Friday, members of the Penn Gaza Solidarity Encampment announced the new installation. Police acted within the hour, and by 9:20 p.m. there were reports that people were in custody. At that point other groups began spilling into nearby streets.

Encampment organizers said they had renamed Fisher-Bennett Hall the Refaat Alareer Hall in honor of the late Palestinian poet and professor who was killed in an airstrike in Northern Gaza in December.

Pro-Palestinian faculty and students held protests on campus and erected an encampment on the College Green in late April. Since the launch of that encampment, organizers have demanded that school administrators disclose the university’s investments, divest from Israel, and defend pro-Palestinian protesters and scholars.

Protesters and counter-protesters clashed over the next two weeks, while Penn faced criticism from all sides. Some blamed the school for not dismantling the encampment while others chastised the university for not supporting student demonstrators and their right to free speech.

University police, backed by city police, ultimately moved early on the morning of May 10 and dismantled the encampment, arresting 33 people, nine of them students. School administrators cited “threatening, loud, and discriminatory speech and behavior,” an expansion of the encampment, and vandalism as reasons. Gov. Josh Shapiro had called for the dismantling of the encampment.

Organizers of the new encampment said it was a direct response to how the Penn administration reacted to their past negotiation attempts and the College Green encampment.

“They refused to negotiate in good faith, lording threats of arrest and discipline over students and training the Penn police in ‘civil disorder’ tactics while still actively meeting with the negotiations team,” a statement from Penn Gaza Solidarity said.

Philadelphia police referred questions about the Friday night demonstration to Penn.

This is a developing story and will be updated.