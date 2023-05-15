The Pennsylvania SPCA rescued more than 70 dogs from a Kensington home

The Pennsylvania SPCA last week rescued more than 70 dogs from a home in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood and is now seeking adopters for the animals.

Officers with the organization’s Animal Law Enforcement team rescued 73 Chihuahua-type dogs and one rottweiler mix-type dog from a property on the 1900 block of North Orianna Street on Thursday. The officers, the PSPCA said, had been called there by the Philadelphia Police Department, which was serving an unrelated order involving a person at the home. Police initially estimated about 40 dogs were present.

PSPCA officers removed the 74 dogs from the property over concerns of unsanitary conditions, lack of veterinary care, and the overall number of animals in the home, the organization said. Philadelphia law allows up to 13 spayed or neutered dogs in one home, or two unaltered dogs.

The animals’ owner surrendered the dogs to the PSPCA, which transported them to the organization’s Philadelphia headquarters at 350 E. Erie Ave. in North Philadelphia. There, the dogs will undergo medical examinations, after which they will be made available for adoption, the PSPCA said.

The organization’s Philadelphia headquarters is at capacity, and the PSPCA is seeking adopters for the Chihuahua-type dogs. The organization encouraged those interested in adopting the dogs to review its adoption policies and procedures online.

“With a shelter already full of adoptable dogs as well as those tied up in court cases, our team never hesitates to rescue animals who are victims of cruelty and neglect,” said Nicole Wilson, PSPCA director of animal law enforcement and shelter operations. “In this case, we added 74 more dogs, all of whom will receive the best care and a new chapter through adoption.”

An animal cruelty and neglect investigation is ongoing, the organization said.