A statue of Founding Father Robert Morris in Independence National Historical Park will now bear the words “human trafficer” [sic] as preservationists struggle to the remove the graffiti.

The misspelled annotation is written on the base of the statue in what appears to be permanent marker, according to an Instagram slide show posted by Independence National Historical Park on Monday.

The statue — located behind the Second Bank of the United States at 420 Chestnut Street — has amarble base, making the graffiti difficult to remove. Preservations first tried to remove the markings with nonabrasive chemicals, which only lightened it.

Then, they moved onto laser treatment Independence National Historic Park has used previously, which also had the same effect.

“Professional conservators within and outside of [the National Park Service] will explore and consider other methods and means to remove the graffiti. Testing of these methods will begin shortly,” the park wrote on Instagram. “INHP will continue to tell comprehensive stories of the nation’s history.”

Vandalizing, destroying, or injuring national park property is a federal crime punishable by up to six months in prison and a $500 fine.

Often called the “financier of the American Revolution,” Morris is a signer of the Declaration of Independence and Constitution who amassed at least a portion of his wealth through the slave trade. Morris, alongside his brother Robert and Thomas Willing, sold approximately 170 slaves from Ghana in Wilmington, N.C. before pivoting to host slave auctions.

Morris and Willing also briefly owned a 3,000-acre Baton Rouge, La., plantation called Orange Grove, where they oversaw 40 enslaved Africans before the property was expropriated by the Spanish.

Each of these ventures was apparently a money-losing operation, according to a 2005 Inquirer article.

“There is no way that Robert Morris could have taken money from slavery and put it in that bank,” a descendant of the Founding Father told Inquirer reporter Joseph N. DiStefano.

Under Independence National Historical Park’s Instagram post, some commenters were supportive of the graffiti, hoping it would lead to the removal of Morris’ statue.

“I’m a tour guide in historic Philly … but even I can’t figure out why we have a statue for him,” wrote one Instagram user. “Surely there are better Philadelphians that deserve statues?”

“Probably shouldn’t have had his statue up in the first place,” wrote another.