Crew locates car that drove into the Schuylkill off of Kelly Drive

Rescue crews located a car that plunged into the Schuylkill River off of Kelly Drive early Friday morning. The Philadelphia Police Marine Unit found the car about 25 to 30 feet underwater just before 7:30 a.m., NBC10 reported.

At around 3:45 a.m., the driver of a four-door sedan veered off Kelly Drive, near the Girard Avenue Bridge, and drove the car into the river, NBC 10 reported. A witness told NBC10 that he saw the car reverse at a high speed, break through a rope, and go into the water.

Police believe at least one person was inside the car.

