Crew locates car that drove into the Schuylkill off of Kelly Drive

At around 3:45 a.m., the driver of a four-door sedan veered off Kelly Drive, near the Girard Avenue Bridge, and drove the car into the river.

Philadelphia police marine unit officer using hand signal to communicate with others on shore as they look in the Schuylkill River for report of person in car, Friday morning.
Philadelphia police marine unit officer using hand signal to communicate with others on shore as they look in the Schuylkill River for report of person in car, Friday morning.Read moreAlejandro A. Alvarez / Staff Photographer

Rescue crews located a car that plunged into the Schuylkill River off of Kelly Drive early Friday morning. The Philadelphia Police Marine Unit found the car about 25 to 30 feet underwater just before 7:30 a.m., NBC10 reported.

Police believe at least one person was inside the car.

The is a developing story. Check back later for updates.