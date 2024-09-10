Search underway after third car in a month plunges into the Schuylkill River off Kelly Drive

Search crews pulled a car out of the Schuylkill River Tuesday morning after it plunged into the water off of Kelly Drive. It’s at least the third time a car has gone into the water from Kelly Drive in a month.

Shortly before 2:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a person in the river at Kelly and Brewery Hill Drives, authorities said. Police were told a white Jeep had gone into the Schuylkill River.

It was unclear if there was someone inside the car when it went into the water, but crews were still scouring the river Tuesday morning. The Jeep was located shortly before 8:45 a.m. but nobody was inside, said Sgt. Eric Gripp, spokesperson for the Philadelphia Police Department.

The Jeep is at least the third car in a month that went into Schuylkill River after veering off Kelly Drive.

Last month, the driver of a four-door sedan turned away from Kelly Drive, plunging the car into the Schuylkill, police said. The car went into the river around 3:45 a.m. near the Girard Avenue Bridge, and rescue crews located the vehicle hours later, police said.

Later in the month, a Range Rover went into the Schuylkill near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge, after the car was accidentally shifted into gear, police said. The couple inside the car was able to get out of the vehicle and swim to safety.