Schuylkill Trail sinkhole repaired, area reopened for Christmas Eve ‘as a holiday present’

A segment of the Schuylkill River Trail that’s been closed since October because of a sinkhole has been repaired, and reopened just in time for Christmas Eve.

Joe Syrnick, executive director of the nonprofit Schuylkill River Development Corp. (SRDC), said Wednesday afternoon that repairs finished earlier in the day.

Advertisement

Just days ago, Syrnick told The Inquirer that work may begin soon, perhaps early in the new year.

But, he said Wednesday, the weather cooperated enough this week that a crew was able to complete the work over a few days.

This week, the hole was filled and paved. It reopened at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday after the paving had cooled.

“It’s open and people are already using it,” Syrnick said. “People are happy.”

Some cleanup is still needed around that area, he noted, and fencing needs to be removed. That should be finished by Friday or Monday, Syrnick said.

The sinkhole occurred between Race Street and JFK Boulevard, just north of the SEPTA Bridge, after it formed beneath the asphalt. The trail runs along Schuylkill Banks, a portion of the Schuylkill River Trail.

The SRDC works with the city to revitalize the Schuylkill corridor from the Fairmount Dam to the Delaware River, the eight mile stretch known as Schuylkill Banks.

The sinkhole repair presented a problem that stemmed from a steel bulkhead that was built for the trail in 1995. The bulkhead helped extend land farther into the river and create more parkland.

But gaps developed in a seal between the bulkhead and concrete sewer infrastructure. Those gaps allowed soil to seep away with the tide, eventually washing away enough to create a sizable hole.

Syrnick said the SRDC and the city’s Streets, Parks and Rec, and Water Departments worked together to come up with a solution.

So workers had to seal the gaps.

The weather was clear enough this week that crews were able to pour concrete to fill part of the hole and backfill it, before paving it Wednesday.